Brandi Glanville's Medical Crisis: 'RHOBH' Alum Rushed To The Hospital After She Was 'Unable to Move Her Head and Neck For Hours' Amid 'Parasite' Facial Disfigurement Battle

Reality star Brandi Glanville was urgently hospitalized after a frightening episode left her unable to move her head and neck. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum called 911 herself in a panic as her bizarre "parasite" facial condition continues to escalate into a full-blown medical nightmare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The RHOBH alum has been dealing with a 'parasite' that has caused facial disfigurement.

Glanville, 52, wrote on X: "My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. "I could not get out of my bed. I called 911 had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours."

Source: BRANDIGLANVILLE/X Glanville has shared photos of her disfigured face amid her two-year long health struggle.

Hours later, she shared a selfie showing an IV in her arm along with a snapshot of her hospital bill. Glanville added: "I hate this place but should be another fun ambulance bill."

On Thursday, April 24, Glanville appeared to confirm she had been released from the hospital. She tweeted: "Hey kitty kats fresh off yesterdays ER VISIT Ive decided to go live on IG with my future daughter in law & fellow Irishman Sarah D on IG live tonight at 6:30 p.m. to talk about our eBay shop."

I hate this place but should be another fun ambulance bill pic.twitter.com/yWuwlVOQjT — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 23, 2025

Glanville, who starred on the Bravo series for five seasons, has been struggling with a mysterious health issue for nearly two years – resulting in facial disfigurement. She first shared a selfie of her swollen and distorted face in December, saying at the time: "What happened? I wish I knew. Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema."

But Glanville, who was famously fired from her former network, seemed to place the blame on them at the time: "I personally say it's Bravo." Noting she has still not been given a diagnosis, she recently told US Weekly: "It’s moving down my body, like, literally in my neck now moving on my left shoulder (and) down my arm.

"I have to get up, I have to stretch, I have to get in a hot tub. I have a routine and it sucks. (My lowest moment is) just not living life and missing out on life. "I literally don’t do anything and I feel like I’m experiencing (the) COVID-19 (pandemic lockdown) all over again, but with some miserable side effects."

Source: ALERIE STANLEY PHOTOGRAPHY;BRANDIGLANVILLE/INSTAGRAM The reality star revealed she still has not gotten a diagnosis but has spent over $100,000 on treatment plans.

Glanville has explored various treatments to alleviate her symptoms, but none have been effective so far. She's also spent over $113,000 on treatment plans. She continued: "I'm out of funds. I’m out over six figures at this point. I don’t have the means to go anywhere at this point. "I’m online every day, going down a different rabbit hole. It’s exhausting. It’s all-consuming. I just wanna find a doctor who makes it, like, his mission to help me."

The TV star said she's been leaning on antibiotics and CellSound to feel better, adding: "It’s an ultrasound therapy, it pisses off whatever’s going on there and it gives me reprieve from the pressure. "It’s been very helpful. And then I recently started with Dr. Joy Kong doing stem cells. And I did notice, like I had right after, immediately I had more energy."

Throughout her struggle, Glanville has found support from her sons – Mason and Jake – whom she shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. She gushed: "I just have the best boys on the planet. They hug me (and) they’re like, 'You’re so beautiful on the inside. Don’t worry about it.'"

Source: MEGA Glanville has previously blamed the stress she endured from Bravo for her facial disfigurement.