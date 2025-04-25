Soap Star Dead At 63: Tragic End For Beloved 'Knots Landing' Actress Lar Par Lincoln After Brutal Breast Cancer Battle
Knots Landing star Lar Par Lincoln has passed away aged 63 following a battle with breast cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the beloved actress, who played the scheming femme fatale Linda Fairgate, underwent 17 surgeries in the span of five years as she fought the illness.
Her passing was announced Thursday by the Actors Audition Studios, a company she founded in her hometown of Dallas, Texas, and Lincoln’s cause of death has yet to be disclosed.
In a post on Facebook breaking the news, the firm noted that her "family requests privacy" and added: "In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The SAG-AFTRA Foundation or The Entertainment Community Fund."
Shortly after she began appearing on the soap opera Knots Landing in 1987, Lincoln also joined one of the most beloved horror franchises in the genre.
She acted in the 1988 film Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood, playing a telekinetic woman who faces off against the villainous Jason Voorhees.
Over her decades-long career, she also guest-starred on iconic TV shows like Murder, She Wrote, and for years was a fixture on the home shopping channel QVC.
Born Laurie Jill Park to a military family in Dallas, she decided by the third grade that she wanted to become an actress.
She got her start as a model but "always had my eye on acting," featuring in commercials and taking classes to hone her skills in her dream profession.
Her big break came with the 1985 TV movie Children Of The Night, a movie about the founder of the real-life Los Angeles organization of the same name, which is dedicated to rescuing underage prostitutes and helping them restart their lives.
Lincoln said: “I was playing a real girl's life story. She was a young teenage prostitute.
"That's where I had to learn, and what has guided me since the very beginning in 1985, that you can't be an artist if you are judging."
She then landed her fan-favorite role on Knots Landing as Linda Fairgate, the scenery-chewing blonde bombshell, whom she played off and on from 1987 to 1991.
Linda starts off married to Eric Fairgate (Steve Shaw), whom she leaves for his brother Michael Fairgate (Patrick Petersen), only to get bored of him and stray with a string of men, including her boss Greg Sumner (William Devane).
Eventually, the character's machinations catch up to her, and she is murdered by the man with whom she has her last explosive affair, Brian Johnston (Philip Brown).
Speaking about the role, Lincoln said: "I would guess Linda was popular because she was so rotten and so fun at the same time.
"I studied a few people to become Linda, as she went from the brown hair to the blonde meanie."
After her character was killed off in 1991, she continued to act on TV, guesting on such legendary series as Beverly Hills 90210 and Murder, She Wrote.
She also worked extensively as an acting coach, founding the Actors Audition Studios in Dallas as a way for her to nurture budding talent.
Lincoln lost her husband, Michael Lincoln, whom she was married to for 14 years, to cancer in 2015 at the age of just 43.
She is survived by several family members, including her children Piper and Trevor, her siblings Karen and Michael, and her grandchildren Audra, Benjamin, Jack and Mia.