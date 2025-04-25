Soap Star Dead At 63: Tragic End For Beloved 'Knots Landing' Actress Lar Par Lincoln After Brutal Breast Cancer Battle

Her passing was announced Thursday by the Actors Audition Studios, a company she founded in her hometown of Dallas, Texas, and Lincoln’s cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

In a post on Facebook breaking the news, the firm noted that her "family requests privacy" and added: "In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The SAG-AFTRA Foundation or The Entertainment Community Fund."

Shortly after she began appearing on the soap opera Knots Landing in 1987, Lincoln also joined one of the most beloved horror franchises in the genre.