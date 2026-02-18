EXCLUSIVE: I Was JFK Jr.'s Mistress and This is How His Love of Painting Turned into Sex Sessions

On February 7, 1998, JFK Jr. called Hill to tell her he was "sneaking out of the party early,” and she picked him up in an alley next to the club, and the pair went on to have a night of passion.

"I lit a fire in the fireplace. We started out on the couch, then moved down to an Oriental rug on the floor, and ended up upstairs in the bedroom,” she remembered. "I teased him, 'Are you like a sailor with a girl in every port?' John gazed into my eyes and said, 'No, Sybil, you’re the only one.'"

"But he obviously felt guilty," Hill noted.

"He told me about his problems with Carolyn and said they’d been seeing a marriage counselor. He said that he was considering a divorce, but still wanted to save the marriage. But then he startled me by asking, 'What do you think you’ll be doing in two years?' I took it to mean that he might be free in two years and was asking if I’d still be available."

"I told him, 'I've never stopped loving you, and I’ll love you forever," Hill recalled saying to JFK Jr.

After their night of lovemaking together, she drove him back to his rental car outside the Caribou Club.

"As he got in the car, he gave me the peace sign. It was the last time I saw him," Hill shared.

Following the plane crash that killed JFK Jr. and Bessette a year later, Hill revealed, "I was heartbroken. I’ll never know if John would have come back to me, but I treasure the thought that he would have."