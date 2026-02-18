EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban 'Raging' Over Nicole Kidman's Latest 'Romance Link' With Multi-Millionaire in His 60s
Feb. 18 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is said to have attracted the attention of MGM Resorts chairman Paul Salem following her divorce from Keith Urban – with sources telling RadarOnline.com her country star ex is "raging" over the reported interest.
The actress, 58, finalized her divorce from Urban, also 58, in January in Nashville, Tennessee, after 19 years of marriage.
The couple filed for a split in September 2025, citing "irreconcilable differences," and reached a legally amicable settlement.
They agreed to waive claims to child and spousal support despite each reporting monthly incomes exceeding $100,000.
Kidman was granted primary custody of their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, for 306 days of the year, while Urban will have custody for 59 days, including alternate weekends.
Keith Urban 'Is Raging'
Now, it's been reported Salem has made it known within his social circle he is interested in dating the Oscar-winning actor.
The pair is said to share mutual friends and have met twice in group settings, but have not spent time together alone. Insiders have stressed they are not currently dating and that Kidman is not actively seeking a relationship.
A source close to Urban claimed the singer has been unsettled by the headlines.
"Keith is raging at the idea of Nicole being linked to anyone so quickly, and the fact he is an older, distinguished multi-millionaire is only fueling that anger and jealousy at the prospect of them getting together," our insider claimed. "Even though the divorce was amicable on paper, it's still raw for him. Seeing her name connected to a powerful, wealthy executive has hit a nerve."
Another source familiar with the situation said Urban's reaction stems from timing rather than jealousy.
They added: "Keith knew the day when Nicole decided to move on would come, but he didn't expect speculation about her love life to begin so soon after their divorce was finalized. He feels protective of his family and doesn't like the circus that comes with these kinds of romance rumors."
Salem, who joined the MGM Resorts International board in 2018 and became chairman in 2020, previously spent nearly three decades at Providence Equity.
He is also among the owners of the Worcester Red Sox and holds degrees from Brown University and Harvard Business School.
Estimates of his net worth vary - some place it at around $58million based on MGM shareholdings, while others suggest it is closer to $25million. Salem divorced his wife, Navyn Salem, in 2021. They share four daughters.
Nicole Kidman Not Actively Seeking New Relationship
A source in Kidman's circle downplayed suggestions of a budding romance. The insider said, "Nicole knows that Paul has made no secret of the fact that he admires her, and she's flattered in a general sense, but there is no romantic relationship there.
"They're not seeing each other privately, and she isn't entertaining the idea of dating anyone at this point. Her energy is firmly directed toward her daughters and the professional commitments she has lined up. Coming out of a 19-year marriage is a major life shift, and she's being intentional about giving herself space to recalibrate before even thinking about another relationship."
Friends have described Kidman as entering a new chapter.
One insider said, "Nicole genuinely feels like she's stepping into a new phase with a clear head and a lighter heart. Spending the holidays back home in Australia gave her a sense of perspective and calm, and returning to Nashville with that mindset has helped her feel steady and centered. She's not looking to complicate her life with a new relationship right now - her focus is on her family, her projects, and rebuilding on her own terms."
Professionally, Kidman is preparing for several projects, including the long-awaited sequel to Practical Magic alongside Sandra Bullock.
A source close to the production said, "Right now, Nicole is channeling almost all of her emotional and mental energy into her work. She's someone who feels most balanced when she's immersed in a creative process, developing characters, producing projects, and collaborating with people she trusts. Staying professionally engaged gives her structure and purpose, and that's where her attention is firmly fixed at this stage."