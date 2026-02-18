EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban 'Raging' Over Nicole Kidman's Latest 'Romance Link' With Multi-Millionaire in His 60s

Now, it's been reported Salem has made it known within his social circle he is interested in dating the Oscar-winning actor.

The pair is said to share mutual friends and have met twice in group settings, but have not spent time together alone. Insiders have stressed they are not currently dating and that Kidman is not actively seeking a relationship.

A source close to Urban claimed the singer has been unsettled by the headlines.

"Keith is raging at the idea of Nicole being linked to anyone so quickly, and the fact he is an older, distinguished multi-millionaire is only fueling that anger and jealousy at the prospect of them getting together," our insider claimed. "Even though the divorce was amicable on paper, it's still raw for him. Seeing her name connected to a powerful, wealthy executive has hit a nerve."

Another source familiar with the situation said Urban's reaction stems from timing rather than jealousy.

They added: "Keith knew the day when Nicole decided to move on would come, but he didn't expect speculation about her love life to begin so soon after their divorce was finalized. He feels protective of his family and doesn't like the circus that comes with these kinds of romance rumors."

Salem, who joined the MGM Resorts International board in 2018 and became chairman in 2020, previously spent nearly three decades at Providence Equity.

He is also among the owners of the Worcester Red Sox and holds degrees from Brown University and Harvard Business School.

Estimates of his net worth vary - some place it at around $58million based on MGM shareholdings, while others suggest it is closer to $25million. Salem divorced his wife, Navyn Salem, in 2021. They share four daughters.