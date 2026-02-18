EXCLUSIVE: Huge Hollywood Star Sparks Alcoholism Fears After Admitting She Uses Booze as 'Coping Mechanism' After Acting

The Australian actress, 46, who is currently starring in psychological comedy-drama movie If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, has been speaking about the toll of portraying Linda, a mother in existential crisis.

Rose Byrne has prompted concern among fans after joking she "drinks a lot of alcohol" to unwind following emotionally demanding acting roles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Byrne, who lives in Brooklyn with her partner, actor Bobby Cannavale, 55, and their two sons, Rocco, 10, and Rafael, 8, reflected on how she decompresses after long days on set. Cannavale, known for roles in Boardwalk Empire and The Irishman, has been with Byrne for more than a decade.

The actress said, "I drink a lot of alcohol. To be honest, it's sometimes as simple as having a cocktail after a long day on set or switching on the TV.

"Everyone has different coping mechanisms. A lot of people have a spiritual practice or a religion, but I don't have any of that. Bobby (Cannavale) and I have a very simple life. We're not surrounded by a lot of people.

"We have a community that we rely on at home in Brooklyn. It's those things that I gravitate towards. I'm from a very close family, whom I lean on more and more."