EXCLUSIVE: Huge Hollywood Star Sparks Alcoholism Fears After Admitting She Uses Booze as 'Coping Mechanism' After Acting
Feb. 18 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Rose Byrne has prompted concern among fans after joking she "drinks a lot of alcohol" to unwind following emotionally demanding acting roles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Australian actress, 46, who is currently starring in psychological comedy-drama movie If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, has been speaking about the toll of portraying Linda, a mother in existential crisis.
'I Drink a Lot of Alcohol'
Byrne, who lives in Brooklyn with her partner, actor Bobby Cannavale, 55, and their two sons, Rocco, 10, and Rafael, 8, reflected on how she decompresses after long days on set. Cannavale, known for roles in Boardwalk Empire and The Irishman, has been with Byrne for more than a decade.
The actress said, "I drink a lot of alcohol. To be honest, it's sometimes as simple as having a cocktail after a long day on set or switching on the TV.
"Everyone has different coping mechanisms. A lot of people have a spiritual practice or a religion, but I don't have any of that. Bobby (Cannavale) and I have a very simple life. We're not surrounded by a lot of people.
"We have a community that we rely on at home in Brooklyn. It's those things that I gravitate towards. I'm from a very close family, whom I lean on more and more."
Rose Byrne's Comments Spark Concern
A source told us even though Byrne's remarks were delivered with humor, they reflected the weight of her work.
The insider said, "Rose was being candid about how intense the material she deals with is. She throws herself into her characters, and sometimes that means she needs a clear line between work and home. The comment about alcohol was self-deprecating, not a cry for help, but it has sparked concern she may have a drinking problem."
Another source familiar with Byrne's working habits noted, "There's no sense that Rose is out of control or is an alcoholic. But when she talks about coping mechanisms, it's clear she feels the emotional impact of these parts deeply. She doesn't meditate or follow a spiritual path, so she leans on small rituals to switch off."
Balancing Work and Home Life in Brooklyn
Byrne also emphasized her ability to compartmentalize in her latest interview. She said: "Obviously, this (her new film) is demanding subject matter, but I think I'm very good at keeping work at work and keeping home and home.
"It's great to have that separation. My children couldn't care less if I've had a long day – but in the best, most refreshing and grounding way."
Byrne also acknowledged how closely the themes of her latest movie, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, resonate with her own life.
"I'm a mother, so this role hits home for me," the Oscar-nominee stated. "I mean, there's nothing more confronting than being a parent, because kids see the best of you and the worst of you – and it's so much about your own limitations.
"There's that cliché of your child ending up teaching you more about yourself than anything, but they are the greatest teachers. It's exactly the same in this film."
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You was written and directed by Mary Bronstein, with Byrne starring opposite Conan O'Brien, who plays her therapist. The cast also includes A$AP Rocky, Christian Slater, and Danielle Macdonald.
An industry source said Byrne's comments should be understood in context. They added: "Actors often talk about having a drink after work in the same way others might talk about a bath or a workout. Rose has a stable family life and a strong support system in Brooklyn. The idea that she's spiraling is simply not accurate."
But another insider added: "Rose's frankness about how she decompresses has struck a chord at a time when conversations around mental health and substance use in Hollywood remain highly charged."