EXCLUSIVE: 'Back to the Future' Star Christopher Lloyd, 87, Brutally Trolled Over Age-Gap Marriage to FIFTH Wife After Posting Valentine's Day Post

RadarOnline.com can reveal Christopher Lloyd has ignited a wave of online mockery after posting a Valentine's Day tribute to his fifth wife Lisa Loiacono prompting critics to zero in on the couple's 32-year age gap. Back to the Future star Lloyd, 87 – best known for playing eccentric inventor Doc Brown in the 1985 movie classic – shared a photograph over the weekend of himself embracing 55-year-old Loiacono, captioning it: "It's the sweetest love. My Valentine."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mrchristopherlloyd/instagram Christopher Lloyd posted a Valentine's Day tribute to his fifth wife, Lisa Loiacono.

Article continues below advertisement

The image, posted to Instagram, showed Lloyd cuddled close to Loiacono, who wore a black leather top and distressed jeans cinched with a Gucci belt. While many fans offered messages of support, others took aim at the couple's age difference, flooding the comments with barbed remarks about the actor's fifth marriage. A source close to the actor said the response had been "devastating." The insider told us: "Christopher finds the focus on their ages hurtful. He posted something joyful and heartfelt, and it turned into a debate about numbers. He is very happy and very much in love." Another source added: "Christopher and Lisa have built a life based on friendship and shared history. The criticism doesn't reflect the reality of their relationship."

Article continues below advertisement

How Christopher Lloyd Met Lisa Loiacono

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Critics zeroed in on the couple's 32-year age gap following the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Lloyd first met Loiacono in 2012 when she was the real estate agent handling the sale of his Montecito home. At the time, he had long since divorced his fourth wife, Jane Walker Wood, 66, whom he had married in 1992 and separated from in 2005. Wood, a screenwriter who co-wrote Bob the Butler, remained on friendly terms with Lloyd after their split. The actor's Montecito property had been rebuilt after being damaged in Santa Barbara's 2008 "Tea Fire" and was eventually listed for $6.38million. Loiacono, who has worked with prominent business figures and celebrities, has said she prided herself on identifying the right match between buyer and home. She told Zillow: "On paper, a property could seem perfect for a client. But it's my job to really get a feel for a person, their lifestyle and needs, and open other possibilities that might not otherwise have been considered."

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding, Ex-Wife Friendship and COVID Social Bubble

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Loiacono hiked with Lloyd's fourth wife, Jane Walker Wood, every morning.

Article continues below advertisement

Four years after the sale of Lloyd's home, Loiacono and the veteran actor married the day before Thanksgiving in 2016. Despite the unconventional beginnings of their relationship, the couple has maintained a notably close bond with Wood and her current husband. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, the two couples formed a social "bubble" and regularly shared meals together. Reflecting on the dynamic in a joint 2021 interview with Lloyd, Loiacono said: "I hike with your ex-wife every morning," prompting Lloyd to remark: "Funny how life works out," before he added, when asked if he worried about what his fourth and fifth wives might discuss: "I can deal with it. And I'm glad they're having fun." Loiacono has also spoken about Lloyd's dedication to his craft. He asked her: "Does it ever bother you when I come home from work and I'm still in character?" She replied: "No, you're amazing."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The two couples formed a social 'bubble' together during the COVID-19 lockdowns.