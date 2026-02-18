EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Meghan Markle Sports $250K Diamond Amid Claims She 'Hates' Her Engagement Ring From Prince Harry

Markle, 45, prominently wore the diamond while sitting courtside with her husband, Prince Harry, at the NBA All-Star Game on February 15.

She first wore it in what fans mocked as Audrey Hepburn "cosplay" in a black-and-white photo that originally appeared on her As Ever homepage in late January

It was unclear at the time whether Markle wore it for the photoshoot, but the ring's constant presence on her right ring finger since then proves it's part of her jewelry collection.

The former actress previously sported a sizable Lorraine Schwartz diamond pinky ring on her right hand, worth an estimated $62,000, starting in 2021, but the new bauble is a major upgrade.