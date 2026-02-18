EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Meghan Markle Sports $250K Diamond Amid Claims She 'Hates' Her Engagement Ring From Prince Harry
Meghan Markle has been sporting some serious bling on her right hand, rocking a massive diamond ring that she's now worn on multiple occasions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Multiple diamond experts exclusively tell us the stone appears to be in the 6 to 7-carat range, and that, depending on the clarity, color, and cut precision, it could have cost a whopping $250,000.
Massive New Bling
Markle, 45, prominently wore the diamond while sitting courtside with her husband, Prince Harry, at the NBA All-Star Game on February 15.
She first wore it in what fans mocked as Audrey Hepburn "cosplay" in a black-and-white photo that originally appeared on her As Ever homepage in late January
It was unclear at the time whether Markle wore it for the photoshoot, but the ring's constant presence on her right ring finger since then proves it's part of her jewelry collection.
The former actress previously sported a sizable Lorraine Schwartz diamond pinky ring on her right hand, worth an estimated $62,000, starting in 2021, but the new bauble is a major upgrade.
New Diamond Is Double the Size of Original Engagement Ring From Prince Harry
Both Universal Diamonds owner Ronnie Agami and Nishit Mehta, President and CEO at La Joya Jewelry, put the pear-shaped stone at 6 to 7 carats.
"Meghan's stone appears exceptionally well-cut with perfect symmetry, which creates that 'crushed ice' brilliance that we see instead of a flat, dull look," Mehta told Radar.
He added: "It is set in a 14k or 18k yellow gold 'whisper' setting, which allows the diamond to appear as if it’s floating on her hand. It’s not just a ring, but in fact a 'Ghost Diamond' – perfectly cut to float on the hand and capture every bit of light in the room."
The new bling is more than double the size of the engagement ring Markle got from Harry in 2017 when he proposed. That one featured a 3-carat main stone sourced from Botswana, with two smaller stones on either side sourced from a piece of jewelry that belonged to Harry's late mom, Princess Diana.
Meghan Markle Has Made Major Upgrades to Her Original Engagement Ring
Over the years, there has been speculation Markle was highly dissatisfied with her original ring from Harry, as she's made a series of major changes to it, leaving it unrecognizable from the design the prince originally gave her.
In 2019, she had the original solid yellow gold band replaced with one featuring micro-pavé diamonds. By 2022, the Suits alum added more diamonds around the main stone.
Viewers noticed Markle changed out the original cushion-cut center stone when the trailer for her failed Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, dropped in February 2025.
She replaced it with a much rarer, more expensive emerald-cut diamond as its main stone, and she has been wearing it ever since.
'The Ring She Wished Harry Had Given Her'
Critics roasted the California native over her new massive right-hand diamond, jeering it was "obvious" she hated her original engagement ring.
"Looks like the Founder is giving herself the diamond ring she WISHED Harry gave her. She's been sporting this pear-shaped monstrosity for a minute," one person snarked on X after it appeared on her hand at the NBA game.
"Harry, being sentimental, designed the ring with his mother's two side diamonds, and she hated it. Now, Markle demands whatever she wants, and Harry abides," a second user scoffed, while a third went off, "Harry didn't give her the ring she felt she deserved.
A fourth person sniped: "Meghan, I don't believe she liked the ring Harry gave her in the first place; it wasn't grand enough. She is pathetic. This ring looks ostentatious, too big."