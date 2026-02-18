Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Meghan Markle Sports $250K Diamond Amid Claims She 'Hates' Her Engagement Ring From Prince Harry

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA; Asever.com

Meghan Markle's new diamond ring is double the size of her engagement ring from Prince Harry.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 18 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has been sporting some serious bling on her right hand, rocking a massive diamond ring that she's now worn on multiple occasions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Multiple diamond experts exclusively tell us the stone appears to be in the 6 to 7-carat range, and that, depending on the clarity, color, and cut precision, it could have cost a whopping $250,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Massive New Bling

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle ring
Source: Asever.com

Markle started sporting a massive new diamond ring on her right hand in late January.

Markle, 45, prominently wore the diamond while sitting courtside with her husband, Prince Harry, at the NBA All-Star Game on February 15.

She first wore it in what fans mocked as Audrey Hepburn "cosplay" in a black-and-white photo that originally appeared on her As Ever homepage in late January

It was unclear at the time whether Markle wore it for the photoshoot, but the ring's constant presence on her right ring finger since then proves it's part of her jewelry collection.

The former actress previously sported a sizable Lorraine Schwartz diamond pinky ring on her right hand, worth an estimated $62,000, starting in 2021, but the new bauble is a major upgrade.

Article continues below advertisement

New Diamond Is Double the Size of Original Engagement Ring From Prince Harry

Photo of Meghan Markle ring
Source: MEGA

Markle's engagement ring seen in 2019 before she started making major changes to it.

Both Universal Diamonds owner Ronnie Agami and Nishit Mehta, President and CEO at La Joya Jewelry, put the pear-shaped stone at 6 to 7 carats.

"Meghan's stone appears exceptionally well-cut with perfect symmetry, which creates that 'crushed ice' brilliance that we see instead of a flat, dull look," Mehta told Radar.

He added: "It is set in a 14k or 18k yellow gold 'whisper' setting, which allows the diamond to appear as if it’s floating on her hand. It’s not just a ring, but in fact a 'Ghost Diamond' – perfectly cut to float on the hand and capture every bit of light in the room."

The new bling is more than double the size of the engagement ring Markle got from Harry in 2017 when he proposed. That one featured a 3-carat main stone sourced from Botswana, with two smaller stones on either side sourced from a piece of jewelry that belonged to Harry's late mom, Princess Diana.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Has Made Major Upgrades to Her Original Engagement Ring

Photo of Meghan Markle ring
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Markle upgraded the center stone on her engagement ring to an emerald-cut diamond.

Over the years, there has been speculation Markle was highly dissatisfied with her original ring from Harry, as she's made a series of major changes to it, leaving it unrecognizable from the design the prince originally gave her.

In 2019, she had the original solid yellow gold band replaced with one featuring micro-pavé diamonds. By 2022, the Suits alum added more diamonds around the main stone.

Viewers noticed Markle changed out the original cushion-cut center stone when the trailer for her failed Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, dropped in February 2025.

She replaced it with a much rarer, more expensive emerald-cut diamond as its main stone, and she has been wearing it ever since.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Almost 100% Set to Flee Britain' After FOURTH Police Force Enters Epstein Files Probe

Photo of Meghan Markle with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Hit by Yet Another Blow as Charity That Defined Her Life as a Royal Quietly Shuts Up Shop

'The Ring She Wished Harry Had Given Her'

Photo of Meghan Markle ring
Source: Netflix/YouTube

The former TV star's engagement ring today is unrecognizable from the one Prince Harry gave her in 2017.

Critics roasted the California native over her new massive right-hand diamond, jeering it was "obvious" she hated her original engagement ring.

"Looks like the Founder is giving herself the diamond ring she WISHED Harry gave her. She's been sporting this pear-shaped monstrosity for a minute," one person snarked on X after it appeared on her hand at the NBA game.

"Harry, being sentimental, designed the ring with his mother's two side diamonds, and she hated it. Now, Markle demands whatever she wants, and Harry abides," a second user scoffed, while a third went off, "Harry didn't give her the ring she felt she deserved.

A fourth person sniped: "Meghan, I don't believe she liked the ring Harry gave her in the first place; it wasn't grand enough. She is pathetic. This ring looks ostentatious, too big."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.