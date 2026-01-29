'Embarrassing' Meghan Markle Torched for 'Trying to Be Audrey Hepburn' in Bizarre New Promotional Photo for As Ever — 'The Woman is Delusional Beyond Comprehension'
Jan. 29 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's latest makeover has royal fans calling foul, claiming she was trying to look like movie icon Audrey Hepburn while massively missing the mark, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Netflix star, 44, added a new promotional photo to her As Ever homepage, where she dressed and accessorized as the gamine actress did in her heyday, while gushing about her "long-lasting love" of cooking and entertaining.
Markle's getup included a vintage jacket with three-quarter length sleeves and large buttons. She had her hair completely pulled back, showing only her face underneath a pair of dark sunglasses while wearing a domed hat with a downward-sloping brim.
In the picture, Markle held up a folded white piece of paper with her infamous "calligraphy" on it, reading "As Ever" on one half.
The only thing she was missing was white gloves, and the former actress might have pulled off the full Hepburn look.
'Audrey Hepburn She Is Not'
Markle cosplaying the beloved Breakfast at Tiffany's star outraged the late actress's fans.
"Meghan will never have the class or elegance of Audrey Hepburn! Never!" one person fumed on X.
"Audrey Hepburn she is NOT… no way!… nowhere near her!!! Disgusting ripoff and use of yet another style icon and woman who achieved so much without using or bullying others!!" a second user huffed.
"I never would have believed this is a real photo...it looks like a meme," a third person marvelled.
"Her delulu is acting up again. She thinks this is giving Audrey Hepburn vibes. NOT. Another lift, to grift," a fourth user scoffed while sharing a black and white photo of the movie legend in a similar look with a small hat.
"Is she trying to mimic Audrey Hepburn with the sunglasses and the hat? IT’S NOT WORKING!" a fifth remarked.
Fruit Spread for Valentine's Day
The text in Markle's "Audrey" photo professed that "As ever is more than a brand – it’s a love language."
"Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease," it continued. "This curated collection has been crafted to elevate your everyday and inspire moments of joy."
Sundance Debut
Markle's unusual Hepburn-like fashion statement seemed to be a one-off, as the Suits alum wore her typical long-sleeved sweater and flared pants combo along with oversized coats while attending the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.
She and her husband, Prince Harry, signed on as executive producers in December 2025 to the already completed documentary Cookie Queens, which follows four young Girl Scouts through the intensely competitive cookie-selling season.
Although the movie boasts a whopping 16 executive producers, Markle made sure to tout the film during its screening.
"And yes, these young ladies are fantastic and adorable, but they are also layered, beautiful girls, who are about to become very strong leaders and young women," she boasted about the young cast.