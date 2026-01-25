Your tip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Sundance Film Festival After London Court Appearance

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: mega

Harry and Meghan hit the Sundance Film Festival, while Harry's London courtroom revelations make headlines.

Profile Image

Jan. 25 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 24, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair were attending the premiere of their latest documentary, Cookie Queens, in Park City, Utah.

Rare Appearance

Image of Harry and Meghan attended the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of Cookie Queens.
Source: mega

Harry and Meghan attended the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of Cookie Queens.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for photos with actress Amy Redford, festival director Eugene Hernandez, and the film's director, Alysa Nahmias, before the screening.

Harry, 41, kept it casual in a puffer jacket, green pants, and brown boots.

Meghan, 44, looked effortlessly chic in a black knit sweater and black flared Mother denim jeans, her dark locks worn straight with a center part.

Sundance Documentary

Image of The couple posed for pictures with director Alysa Nahmias and festival director Eugene Hernandez.
Source: mega

The couple posed for pictures with director Alysa Nahmias and festival director Eugene Hernandez.

The documentary, which the couple serves as executive producers for, follows the lives of four Girl Scouts during cookie season.

The film holds special significance for Meghan, who was a Girl Scout growing up in California while her mother, Doria Ragland, served as her troop leader.

During the festival, Meghan also took a moment to meet the scouts featured in the doc, hugging the girls and chatting with them and their parents.

Cookie Queens hits theaters soon, promising an inside look at the iconic cookie-selling season that shaped a new generation of Girl Scouts.

'Smitereens'

Image of Meghan greeted the Girl Scouts featured in the documentary and mingled with their families.
Source: Mega

Meghan greeted the Girl Scouts featured in the documentary and mingled with their families.

Their appearance at Sundance comes just days after Harry's courtroom testimony in London, where insiders told RadarOnline.com his candid statements have "blown any chance of a royal family reunion to smithereens."

Harry appeared in London's High Court last week to give evidence in his privacy case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday.

In his testimony, Harry said it was "disgusting" that journalists behaved as if he and his wife had no right to privacy, adding: "I have never believed that my life is open season to be commercialized by these people."

'Absolute Misery'

Image of The couple celebrated the documentary while navigating a busy week following Harry's London court appearances.
Source: mega

The couple celebrated the documentary while navigating a busy week following Harry’s London court appearances.

A source close to the royal household said that Harry's courtroom candor has only reinforced longstanding concerns about his discretion.

"These courtroom so-called 'truth bombs' have completely blown any chance of a royal family reunion to smithereens," the palace aide said.

"By speaking so openly about how things worked behind palace walls, Harry has confirmed fears that he cannot be trusted to keep family matters private."

On the stand, Harry described feeling "forced to perform" for reporters and maintain relationships with members of the royal press from a young age, saying he had been conditioned to accept the system as part of royal life.

He also became visibly emotional when discussing the impact of media scrutiny on Meghan. "They continue to come after me – they have made my wife's life an absolute misery," he said.

