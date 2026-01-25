Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Sundance Film Festival After London Court Appearance

The pair were attending the premiere of their latest documentary, Cookie Queens, in Park City, Utah.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for photos with actress Amy Redford, festival director Eugene Hernandez, and the film's director, Alysa Nahmias, before the screening.

Harry, 41, kept it casual in a puffer jacket, green pants, and brown boots.

Meghan, 44, looked effortlessly chic in a black knit sweater and black flared Mother denim jeans, her dark locks worn straight with a center part.