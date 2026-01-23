Why Prince Harry's Courtroom 'Truth Bombs' Have 'Blown Any Chance of Royal Family Reunion to Smithereens'

The Duke of Sussex told the court he had been pressured by palace officials to build working relationships with royal correspondents and felt unable to challenge press behavior because of the long-standing royal policy of "never complain, never explain."

His evidence came as part of a wider claim brought with six other figures, including Elton John and Doreen Lawrence, against alleged unlawful newsgathering.

In his testimony, Harry said it was "disgusting" journalists behaved as though he and his wife Meghan had no right to privacy, adding: "I have never believed that my life is open season to be commercialized by these people."

He also told the court media intrusion had caused lasting damage to his personal relationships and described the effect on former partners, including Chelsy Davy, who he said felt "hunted" and terrified by press attention.