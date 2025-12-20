EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Savaged for Girl Scouts Movie Amid Dad's Health Crisis — As 'Any Cookie Queen Worth Her Salt Would Be By His Side'
Dec. 20 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing a wave of criticism for announcing their involvement in Cookie Queens, a documentary about Girl Scouts selling biscuits, as the duchess' father, Thomas Markle, remains hospitalized following his horrifying leg amputation.
The couple's Archewell Productions is executive producing the project, directed by Alysa Nahmias, which follows four young girls striving to be top-selling "Cookie Queens" in a multibillion-dollar enterprise.
Meghan, 44, a former Girl Scout whose mother, Doria Ragland, led her troop, recently shared a previously unseen childhood photograph with Doria on Instagram, captioning it a "full circle" moment.
She added in a brief statement about her upcoming project: "As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary."
A source close to the film described the documentary as "a fresh and vibrant portrait of ambition and childhood, showing the real pressure behind the smiles and cookie boxes."
It will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January in Utah, with a public release date in 2026 yet to be confirmed.
Critics Cite Father's Health Crisis
Critics and royal commentators, however, have questioned the timing of the project given Thomas Markle's fragile health.
"Any daughter – or cookie-selling Girl Scout for that matter – worth her salt would be by her father's side," said an insider familiar with the family.
Another source added: "It's hard to see how Meghan's focus on a film set aligns with supporting her father during a serious health crisis."
Thomas is said to have stabilized after he was rushed to the hospital in the Philippines, resulting in a blood clot and his leg being removed to save his life.
'Swamped With Offers'
Meghan's return to film projects coincides with her and Harry's ongoing media ventures.
Last month, she was photographed filming a comedy alongside Lily Collins, Brie Larson, and Jack Quaid in Pasadena, California, eight years after leaving Suits.
"She has been swamped with offers, but this one felt right," a Hollywood insider claimed at the time. "Harry is supportive – he just wants Meghan to do what brings her joy."
Another source added: "Meghan is seizing every chance to merge her public profile with projects that have substance. Cookie Queens allows her to showcase empowerment, entrepreneurship, and lessons from childhood, all while keeping her narrative firmly in her own hands."
'Jaw-Dropping' Timing Sparks Scrutiny
Some observers drew parallels between the timing of Cookie Queens and that of Meghan and Harry's past controversial projects, including their Netflix documentary about Megxit and the prince's panned Polo project.
A media analyst said, "The Sussexes' moves are often strategically planned. Launching a major documentary while her father is facing health issues is inevitably going to draw scrutiny – but it seems she is either oblivious to this, doesn't care, or is just totally self-involved. It's jaw-dropping, really."
Despite the scrutiny, Meghan has emphasized the personal significance of the project.
"When we first viewed the early footage, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in," she added in her announcement it is on its way. "The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone, and the behind-the-scenes glimpse into this nostalgic and modern tradition are absolutely irresistible."
Cookie Queens follows girls aged five to twelve as they navigate family expectations, sales goals, and entrepreneurial pressures, promising a candid look at youth ambition, all framed through the lens of a tradition Markle herself experienced.