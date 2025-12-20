EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Savaged for Girl Scouts Movie Amid Dad's Health Crisis — As 'Any Cookie Queen Worth Her Salt Would Be By His Side'

Meghan, 44, a former Girl Scout whose mother, Doria Ragland, led her troop, recently shared a previously unseen childhood photograph with Doria on Instagram, captioning it a "full circle" moment.

She added in a brief statement about her upcoming project: "As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary."

A source close to the film described the documentary as "a fresh and vibrant portrait of ambition and childhood, showing the real pressure behind the smiles and cookie boxes."

It will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January in Utah, with a public release date in 2026 yet to be confirmed.