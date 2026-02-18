Norah O'Donnell's Surprise Return to 'CBS Mornings' Sparks Comeback Speculation After Seven-Year Hiatus

Although she was ousted as a CBS Evening News anchor last year, O'Donnell has still stayed in the mix at CBS, as she serves as a contributor to 60 Minutes and as a special correspondent.

"Norah’s career is being resurrected under Bari Weiss," a source insisted, alleging O'Donnell is "dying" to be back in the limelight and likely would take a position in any anchor role.

When she was co-host of CBS This Morning, O'Donnell, King, and Rose garnered strong ratings, closing the gap with Today and Good Morning America.

In February 2016, the show saw its strongest ratings in 22 years and averaged 4 million viewers.

After Rose was terminated for sexual assault allegations in 2017, ratings declined. Two years later, O'Donnell left the program to take on her new role on the evening news.

Since she departed, the ratings have continued to decline, with the show only bringing in 1.8 million total viewers in recent months. As for why the ratings have gone down, some sources feel it is due to the "woke" programming of the show.