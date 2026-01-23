Inside the '60 Minutes' Bloodbath — New CBS Boss Bari Weiss Eyes Axing Two Correspondents After They Question Her Leadership

Pelley was speaking out against the "new direction" at CBS even before Weiss was hired. Last April, he took the final minute of one particular broadcast to bash his bosses at CBS and then-Paramount, after the show's executive producer and leader, Bill Owens, suddenly quit his job in light of the network's response to President Donald Trump's licensing threats.

Paramount, the parent company of CBS, needed Trump's approval to merge with Skydance Media and ended up paying Trump $16million to settle a lawsuit the president brought against the network, arguing 60 Minutes deceptively edited an interview with Kamala Harris.

Outraged, Owens, the top executive at the storied franchise, abruptly resigned, saying he was no longer able to produce the show he wanted.

At the time, Pelley blasted: "Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways. None of our stories has been blocked, but Bill felt he had lost the independence that honest journalism requires."

He added: "No one here is happy about it, but in resigning, Bill proved one thing: he was the right person to lead 60 Minutes all along."