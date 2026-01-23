Inside the '60 Minutes' Bloodbath — New CBS Boss Bari Weiss Eyes Axing Two Correspondents After They Question Her Leadership
Jan. 23 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
Bari Weiss is reportedly close to silencing some of her most vocal internal critics, RadarOnline.com can report, as she continues to try to reinvigorate CBS News.
The new editor-in-chief has already cleaned house of many CBS employees who dared to challenge her.
Time's Up at '60 Minutes'
Time could be up for veteran 60 Minutes correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Scott Pelley, who have both publicly criticized Weiss and her "anti-woke" redirection of the network's newsroom.
As Weiss still struggles for credibility amid embarrassing setbacks and evening news gaffes, she could be ready to make an example out of the two long-timers in hopes of sending shockwaves to other disgruntled colleagues.
"It's going to be a war. They don't think their s--- stinks," a source confided to the New York Post, adding that if Weiss does want to make a point, targeting the staff at 60 Minutes just might do it.
"CBS News is allergic to changes – especially 60 Minutes people," the insider said.
Scott Pelley Leads the Charge
Pelley was speaking out against the "new direction" at CBS even before Weiss was hired. Last April, he took the final minute of one particular broadcast to bash his bosses at CBS and then-Paramount, after the show's executive producer and leader, Bill Owens, suddenly quit his job in light of the network's response to President Donald Trump's licensing threats.
Paramount, the parent company of CBS, needed Trump's approval to merge with Skydance Media and ended up paying Trump $16million to settle a lawsuit the president brought against the network, arguing 60 Minutes deceptively edited an interview with Kamala Harris.
Outraged, Owens, the top executive at the storied franchise, abruptly resigned, saying he was no longer able to produce the show he wanted.
At the time, Pelley blasted: "Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways. None of our stories has been blocked, but Bill felt he had lost the independence that honest journalism requires."
He added: "No one here is happy about it, but in resigning, Bill proved one thing: he was the right person to lead 60 Minutes all along."
Sharyn Alfonsi Speaks Up
More recently, Alfonsi expressed her outrage after Weiss issued a last-minute decision to shelve a controversial report critical of some Trump administration policies.
The segment featured Alfonsi sharing harrowing stories from Venezuelan deportees who were sent to El Salvador's maximum-security prison after being deported by the Trump administration.
Alfosni later took her frustration out on Weiss' deputy, Adam Rubenstein, yelling at him, "You don't get to produce me!"
She then accused him of being "a mouthpiece" for the Trump administration and asked if he had ever produced a minute of television news before.
Weiss and CBS' Downfall
CBS eventually did air the segment, to little fanfare and low ratings. One TV insider told Radar Weiss is in danger of doing irreparable damage to the Tiffany network's legacy.
"The feeling inside CBS News is one of utter disparity in seeing a fully vetted work of journalism scrapped, and insiders are scared of how much more destruction the brand can handle before it’s destroyed beyond repair," the source said.
"CBS News was once the gold standard in journalism, and now it’s an arm of the Trump administration. Walter Cronkite is surely rolling in his grave."