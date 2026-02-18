Your tip
'60 Minutes' Star Admits Leadership Overhaul Has Been 'Challenging' as New 'Anti-Woke' Boss Bari Weiss Restructures Network — 'People Are Fearful'

A '60 Minutes' correspondent admitted they found the changes at CBS News 'challenging.'

Feb. 18 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

60 Minutes contributing correspondent Norah O'Donnell dished on the "challenging" situation at the venerable CBS show amid ongoing scrutiny by news division chief Bari Weiss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

O'Donnell, 52, spoke out in her very first podcast interview about the "leadership changes" at the network, and how employees are "fearful" about their futures at CBS.

'People Are Fearful'

Norah O'Donnell made candid comments about the changes at CBS and '60 Minutes'.

The veteran newswoman was initially diplomatic when asked by Jamie Kern Lima about the "buzz" around CBS and the "microscope" under which their news shows are being scrutinized.

"I have worked at CBS now for almost 14 years and have had a great career, whether it was covering the White House, anchoring the morning show, anchoring the evening news, and working for 60 Minutes," O'Donnell began.

Choosing her words carefully, she continued, "We have had a lot of leadership changes at CBS, and that has been challenging, not only for me, but I know, for my colleagues, and I think with so many leadership changes, people are fearful about what the future means."

Sweeping Changes Under Bari Weiss

Bari Weiss' arrival brought a major shakeup to 'CBS Evening News.'

There has been nothing but upheaval at CBS ever since Paramount/Skydance boss David Ellison handpicked Weiss, 41, to become head of the news division in October 2025.

The Free Press founder came in with a mandate to bring the shows back to a more moderate, balanced stance after the programs were accused of going too "woke" and liberal-leaning amid sinking ratings.

Changes began almost immediately, as CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickerson announced he would be leaving his seat after 9 months on the flagship show and 16 years with the network. His co-anchor, Maurice DuBois, also departed the network after 21 years, while Weiss elevated CBS Mornings' hunky Tony Dokoupil to the solo anchor seat, a job he took on at the start of 2026.

The First to Leave '60 Minutes'

Anderson Cooper quit his '60 Minutes' gig after nearly 20 years in the midst of CBS News' upheaval.

The first talent to depart 60 Minutes was Anderson Cooper, who opted last week not to renew his contract with CBS after almost 20 years.

Cooper, 58, had a rare joint deal with the network and his home at CNN since 2007 that allowed him to contribute up to 5 stories per year as a correspondent.

The father-of-two reportedly told CBS brass that he wanted to focus more energy on his CNN gig and his two podcasts, All There Is with Anderson Cooper and The Whole Story, as well as spending more time with his two young sons.

Cooper will continue to do reports for 60 Minutes for the time being and will wrap up his tenure when the current season ends.

Bari Weiss Wants '60 Minutes' to Have a 'Different Tone'

An insider claimed Anderson Cooper was 'pushed' out of '60 Minutes.'

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter reported on his Substack that Cooper had grown tired of the intense scrutiny Weiss was putting on the show's product.

"Bari made it clear she wanted a different tone," one source shared. "Every script was scrutinized. Every edit questioned. It stopped feeling like trust and started feeling like a test."

A second insider went even further, dishing: "(Anderson) didn’t quit. He was pushed. When management makes it that uncomfortable, walking away is the only option left."

