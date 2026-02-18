'60 Minutes' Star Admits Leadership Overhaul Has Been 'Challenging' as New 'Anti-Woke' Boss Bari Weiss Restructures Network — 'People Are Fearful'

The veteran newswoman was initially diplomatic when asked by Jamie Kern Lima about the "buzz" around CBS and the "microscope" under which their news shows are being scrutinized.

"I have worked at CBS now for almost 14 years and have had a great career, whether it was covering the White House, anchoring the morning show, anchoring the evening news, and working for 60 Minutes," O'Donnell began.

Choosing her words carefully, she continued, "We have had a lot of leadership changes at CBS, and that has been challenging, not only for me, but I know, for my colleagues, and I think with so many leadership changes, people are fearful about what the future means."