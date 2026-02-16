Your tip
Anderson Cooper QUITS — as First Major EXIT at '60 Minutes' Comes Under Bari Weiss' Regime

Anderson Cooper and Bari Weiss
Source: mega; nbc/youtube

Anderson Cooper is leaving CBS news and new boss Bari Weiss.

Feb. 16 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

Anderson Cooper is leaving 60 Minutes, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the fallout from the hire of controversial new "anti-woke" editor in chief Bari Weiss continues to cause upheaval at CBS.

Weiss has already cleaned house of many CBS employees who dared to challenge her, and those left are wondering who will be the next to go.

Anderson Cooper Steps Down

Photo of Anderson Cooper
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Cooper has been on the show for nearly 20 years.

After nearly 20 years with the venerable newsmagazine, Cooper has reportedly decided to pass on a new contract with CBS and leave the show, according to online reports.

The 58-year-old reportedly told CBS brass weeks ago that he wanted to focus on his "other" network, CNN. Cooper hosts AC360 weeknights, along with podcasts All There Is with Anderson Cooper and The Whole Story.

The well-respected journalist will continue to contribute to 60 Minutes for the rest of this current season, but will not return in the Fall.

The news was first reported in an email newsletter, Breaker.

Cooper May Just Be the First to Go

Photo of Anderson Cooper
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

He will continue to contribute for the rest of the current season.

Cooper might just be the first 60 Minutes correspondent to go, as time could also be up for veteran correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Scott Pelley, who have both publicly criticized Weiss and her redirection of the network's newsroom.

As Weiss still struggles for credibility amid embarrassing setbacks and evening news gaffes, she could be ready to make an example out of the two long-timers in hopes of sending shockwaves to other disgruntled colleagues.

"It's going to be a war. They don't think their s--- stinks," a source confided to the New York Post, adding that if Weiss does want to make a point, targeting the staff at 60 Minutes just might do it.

Staffers Fear For Their Jobs

bari weiss and 60 minutes logo
Source: The Free Press/YouTube/cbs

Weiss could soon face a revolt of '60 Minutes' staffers.

60 Minutes is consistently one of the most popular shows, watched by nearly 9 million people each week. But the show has been hemorrhaging viewers and respect under Weiss's leadership.

One industry insider told Radar: "Why she's messing with 60 Minutes is beyond me – it’s literally the only show that rates at CBS."

The rejection by viewers has only been matched by the rejection of the CBS journalists – many of whom believe their jobs are on the line unless they get behind Weiss and her conservative newsroom makeover.

Weiss was introduced to her new role in early October and immediately came out swinging, calling a meeting of 60 Minutes employees and asking them bluntly, "Why does the country think you're biased?" leaving them stunned.

"It was basically a revolt," a show source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "They felt blindsided and humiliated and wanted to hit back."

A Legacy Tarnished

bari weiss
Source: The Hill/YOUTUBE

CBS employees have openly complained about Weiss and her leadership.

The insider claimed correspondents Pelley, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Cecilia Vega, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim openly complained about Weiss’s "outsider arrogance."

"They think she’s questioning their integrity — and their legacy," another staffer huffed.

Our source explained: "The feeling inside CBS News is one of utter disparity in seeing a fully vetted work of journalism scrapped, and insiders are scared of how much more destruction the brand can handle before it’s destroyed beyond repair.

"CBS News was once the gold standard in journalism, and now it’s an arm of the Trump administration. Walter Cronkite is surely rolling in his grave."

