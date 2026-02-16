Anderson Cooper QUITS — as First Major EXIT at '60 Minutes' Comes Under Bari Weiss' Regime

After nearly 20 years with the venerable newsmagazine, Cooper has reportedly decided to pass on a new contract with CBS and leave the show, according to online reports.

The 58-year-old reportedly told CBS brass weeks ago that he wanted to focus on his "other" network, CNN. Cooper hosts AC360 weeknights, along with podcasts All There Is with Anderson Cooper and The Whole Story.

The well-respected journalist will continue to contribute to 60 Minutes for the rest of this current season, but will not return in the Fall.

The news was first reported in an email newsletter, Breaker.