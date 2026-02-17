Anderson Cooper 'Forced Out' at CBS as New 'Anti-Woke' Boss Bari Weiss Desperate for More 'Alpha Males' at Network
Feb. 17 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Anderson Cooper's shocking decision to leave 60 Minutes may not have been his choice after all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After nearly 20 years with the venerable news magazine, Cooper has turned down a new contract with CBS and will depart the show at the end of the current season.
The Push for a Different Tone
Cooper's defection is just the latest blow to the former Tiffany network, as controversial new "anti-woke" editor-in-chief Bari Weiss continues to cause upheaval among employees.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Weiss has taken an aggressively hands-on role since assuming her role in October, and Cooper’s work environment has become increasingly untenable.
"Bari made it clear she wanted a different tone," one insider told Shuter. "Every script was scrutinized. Every edit questioned. It stopped feeling like trust and started feeling like a test."
Another source was more direct: "(Anderson) didn’t quit. He was pushed. When management makes it that uncomfortable, walking away is the only option left."
Anderson Cooper Doesn't Fit Bari Weiss' Aesthetic
Cooper, 58, has been part of 60 Minutes since 2006, but insiders shared his calm, measured delivery style doesn't align with Weiss' vision for investigative bulldogs.
"CBS isn’t looking for gentlemen anymore. They want someone who commands the room, projects dominance," another source told Shuter. "Anderson? He’s calm, thoughtful, precise. That doesn’t cut it under the new regime."
"(They) want alpha. Anderson’s a talented gentleman. That’s no longer enough."
Cooper was 'Ready to Leave'
For his part, it appears Cooper was ready to leave, even though he had been considered an integral part of 60 Minutes for the past 19 years, providing about five stories per year under a unique talent-sharing agreement CBS has with CNN.
"He’s a consummate professional, a gentleman. But the new CBS doesn’t reward that," one insider said. "They want presence, authority, someone who dominates the narrative. Anderson doesn’t do that and doesn’t want to."
The newsman reportedly told CBS brass weeks ago that he wanted to focus on his "other" network, CNN. Cooper hosts AC360 weeknights, along with podcasts All There Is with Anderson Cooper and The Whole Story.
More Newsroom Changes to Come?
Cooper might not be the first 60 Minutes correspondent to go, as time could also be up for veteran correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Scott Pelley, as both have publicly criticized Weiss and her redirection of the network's newsroom.
As Weiss still struggles for credibility amid embarrassing setbacks and evening news gaffes, she may be ready to make an example out of the two long-timers in hopes of sending shockwaves to other disgruntled colleagues.
Meanwhile, employees in the once-highly-respected newsroom are just waiting to see who is next, as their new boss cleans house amid the change in philosophy.
Weiss reportedly called a meeting of the 60 Minutes staff on October 14, just after starting her job on October 6, and asked staffers, "Why does the country think you're biased?" leaving them stunned.
One industry insider told Radar: "Why she's messing with 60 Minutes is beyond me – it’s literally the only show that rates at CBS."