Anderson Cooper 'Forced Out' at CBS as New 'Anti-Woke' Boss Bari Weiss Desperate for More 'Alpha Males' at Network

Cooper's defection is just the latest blow to the former Tiffany network, as controversial new "anti-woke" editor-in-chief Bari Weiss continues to cause upheaval among employees.

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Weiss has taken an aggressively hands-on role since assuming her role in October, and Cooper’s work environment has become increasingly untenable.

"Bari made it clear she wanted a different tone," one insider told Shuter. "Every script was scrutinized. Every edit questioned. It stopped feeling like trust and started feeling like a test."

Another source was more direct: "(Anderson) didn’t quit. He was pushed. When management makes it that uncomfortable, walking away is the only option left."