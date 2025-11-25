EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr.'s Tumultuous Marriage with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Exposed... Including Cheating Allegations Before Couple's Tragic Plane Crash Deaths

Carolyn and JFK Jr. met while she was working as a personal stylist at Calvin Klein. At the time, she was dating Michael Bergin, a former Calvin Klein model, while JFK Jr. was dating Daryl Hannah.

A friend of Carolyn's named Grace previously told author Steven M. Gillon the fashion publicist developed a reputation as a "man-eater" at Boston University and made it known JFK Jr. was her dream man and she was "going to move to New York and I’m going to get him."

"That obsession was not the only disturbing revelation about Carolyn," Gillon wrote. "When Grace asked her what she wanted to do with her life, Carolyn stated, 'I want to be famous. Maybe if I hook up with the right guy, I will be famous.'"