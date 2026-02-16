FBI Using High-Tech 'Signal Sniffer' in Nancy Guthrie Case to Detect Pacemaker — As the Search for NBC Host Savannah's Mom Enters Week Three
Feb. 16 2026, Updated 1:46 p.m. ET
The FBI is deploying Bluetooth "signal sniffer" technology in a bid to detect the pacemaker of Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest development comes as the search for the Today show star's mom enters its third week.
How Is the FBI Attempting to Detect Nancy Guthrie's Pacemaker?
According to Fox News, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has been flying a helicopter in a low, orderly pattern over the Tucson, Ariz., area close to Nancy's home in an attempt to try to detect a signal from her pacemaker.
Investigators have employed the use of specialized equipment that can help identify Bluetooth-enabled devices that are nearby.
Maureen O'Connell, a former FBI special agent, told NewsNation that tools to detect pacemakers can typically only operate at a short range, meaning search crews would need to be close to Nancy's pacemaker in order to get a signal.
Nancy Guthrie's Pacemaker Stopped Syncing
Pacemakers, like the one Nancy has, are devices that are implanted via surgery to treat irregular heart rhythms. They work by sending small electrical signals to the heart.
Radar previously reported Nancy's pacemaker had stopped syncing with her Apple Watch around 2 am the morning she was abducted.
This data from her Apple Watch offered up a possible time Nancy may have been taken from her home.
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
Nancy has been missing since February 1, having last been seen the night before at her home.
On the day she disappeared, she was due to attend a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service, something that had become a tradition since COVID. When she didn’t arrive and couldn’t be reached, her friend contacted Nancy’s daughter, Annie.
By the time Nancy's kids arrived at her home, she was already gone. Her cellphone, wallet, and keys were left behind.
As the investigation has gone on, Savannah and her siblings have made a few statements begging for their mother to be brought home and stressing their belief she's still alive.
Ransom notes have surfaced along the way, but, to date, none have led to the return of Nancy.
Savannah Guthrie's Latest Statement
Late on February 15, Savannah released her latest statement on Instagram, in which she revealed she and her siblings "still have hope" Nancy is alive and "still believe" she will be brought home.
"And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it's never too late, and you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing," she shared.
"We are here and we believe, and we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late."
To date, no suspects have been identified in Nancy’s abduction. A glove discovered near her home matches one worn by the suspect seen in Nest camera footage from the night she was taken.
Authorities are still awaiting DNA testing from the glove.