FBI Using High-Tech 'Signal Sniffer' in Nancy Guthrie Case to Detect Pacemaker — As the Search for NBC Host Savannah's Mom Enters Week Three

Nancy has been missing since February 1, having last been seen the night before at her home.

On the day she disappeared, she was due to attend a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service, something that had become a tradition since COVID. When she didn’t arrive and couldn’t be reached, her friend contacted Nancy’s daughter, Annie.

By the time Nancy's kids arrived at her home, she was already gone. Her cellphone, wallet, and keys were left behind.

As the investigation has gone on, Savannah and her siblings have made a few statements begging for their mother to be brought home and stressing their belief she's still alive.

Ransom notes have surfaced along the way, but, to date, none have led to the return of Nancy.