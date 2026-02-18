Your tip
Arizona Residents 'Rattled' After Missing Nancy Guthrie Was 'Abducted' From Her $1Million Home — 'People Are Worried About Their Safety'

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Nancy Guthrie's shocking disappearance has left residents in Tucson, Arizona, "rattled" nearly three weeks into the search for the missing 84-year-old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was last seen on January 31, after her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, dropped her off at her home in Catalina Foothills just before 10 p.m. She was reported missing the next day after she missed a scheduled meet-up with a friend to watch an online church service.

'Just Not What We Are Used to Here'

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by Tommaso Cioni on January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by Tommaso Cioni on January 31.

Upon investigation, Nancy's wallet, phone, and keys were all found inside her house, and blood spatters were discovered on the door.

Over the last few weeks, local and federal law enforcement have been hard at work to find Nancy, but aside from several ransom letters – which have yet to be verified as legitimate by authorities – and footage of a masked potential kidnapper taken by her doorbell camera, there have been few leads on her whereabouts, leaving Tucson locals concerned.

"Tucson is a very tight community and a very secure community, and this has rattled quite a few people, to be honest, because this type of crime and this type of notoriety that we are getting nationally is just not what we are used to here," an Arizona resident named Jim told Fox News. "It's put a cloud on things, and we are sorry to see the national news we have gotten for such an unfortunate thing for Savannah and her family, and everybody is praying that everybody gets their act together and they find this guy and return Nancy safe and sound."

'People Are Worried'

Nancy Guthrie's family was sent unverified ransom notes.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie's family was sent unverified ransom notes.

Another resident, Terry, confessed Nancy's disappearance has led to people taking new precautions as they are "worried about their safety" now that there is a possibility there is a kidnapper in the vicinity.

"A lot of elderly people live in this area, they are by themselves, like Mrs. Guthrie," he explained. "A lot of people are locking their doors now, that didn't before."

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been taken from her home by an intruder caught on surveillance footage.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been taken from her home by an intruder caught on surveillance footage.

Despite once feeling "safe and secure," a third local named Mary said those feelings of comfort have all "gone away."

"I am being more vigilant about my surroundings and locking my doors, and I truly empathize with her family. I think it’s awful, I can’t imagine having to live through this and not knowing where my mother was, that is just unthinkable to me."

Sheriff Accused of 'Botching' Investigation

Chris Nanos denied claims he kept evidence from the FBI.
Source: 12 News/YouTube

Chris Nanos denied claims he kept evidence from the FBI.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced backlash for his handling of the high-profile missing person case, from complaints about him attending a local basketball game as Nancy remained missing to allegations he was keeping evidence from the FBI.

Earlier this month, Nanos hit back at the criticism, declaring: "My officers were there for almost 20 hours, and they processed their scene, got it done, and brought in all the evidence," he stated. "Then the FBI came and did their thing."

