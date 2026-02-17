Savannah Guthrie's Family Weighs Taking Legal Action After Being 'Dragged Through the Mud' in Missing Nancy Investigation — 'They Are Victims in This Case'

"People took proximity and turned it into a conspiracy," a media source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack. "That's not journalism. That’s dangerous."

After the immediate Guthrie family and all relatives were cleared in Nancy's disappearance, a second insider said possible legal action is on the horizon.

"Clearing someone quietly doesn't undo loud damage," another source noted about how Cioni ended up under a microscope. "If you questioned him publicly, you should clear him publicly. Legal action looms."

Nancy has been missing for 16 days now, and while the Guthries remain broken yet publicly hopeful that she will be found alive, the insider noted, "They're devastated...And they’re innocent."