Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Livid Karoline Leavitt Loses It on Reporter Who Fact-Checked Her Boss Trump's Greenland Remarks

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt insisted a reporter was 'the only one mixing anything up,' not Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Updated 11:17 a.m. ET

A livid Karoline Leavitt completely lost it on a reporter who fact-checked Donald Trump over Greenland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump spoke about Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and a reporter pointed out that the president appeared to confuse it with Iceland.

Why Did Karoline Leavitt Snap at a Reporter?

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has frequently praised Karoline Leavitt.

NewsNation reporter Libby Deans took to X to point out the alleged blunder from Trump, writing he "appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times."

This clearly enraged Leavitt, as she fired back, "No, he didn’t, Libby. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a 'piece of ice' because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here."

Leavitt attached a photo showing icy waters from Greenland to her post in an attempt to further drive home her point.

What Did Donald Trump Say During His Speech?

Source: Associated Press/YouTube

Donald Trump appeared to mix up Iceland and Greenland in his speech at the World Economic Forum.

Although Leavitt was attempting to defend her boss, the remarks made by Trump that were captured on film appear to be in line with what Deans wrote, as he frequently referred to Greenland as Iceland.

"I know we'd be there for them. I don’t know that they’d be there for us with all of the money we expend, with all of the blood, sweat and tears… They’re not there for us on Iceland, I can tell you," Trump shared.

"Their stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland," he added.

Karoline Leavitt's Defense of Donald Trump Appears to Be Based on a Technicality

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently boasted his administration has had 'the best stock market in history.'

Brian Stelter, a reporter for CNN, explained on X that Leavitt's defense of Trump is reliant on a technicality.

"Intriguing: A NewsNation reporter pointed out that Trump ‘appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times," he shared. "Leavitt now claims 'he didn’t,' even though everyone heard him do it. But she’s pointing to ‘his written remarks’ instead of the video."

While Trump has frequently praised Leavitt, he recently took what some viewed as a dig at her when making a speech marking his first year in office.

"We’ve had the best stock market in history, the best 401(k)s in history. And we inherited a mess. The numbers that we inherited were way up. And now we brought them, almost all of them, way down," he stated. "I mean, I’m not getting – maybe I have bad public relations people, but we’re not getting it across."

Karoline Leavitt Recently Went Off on a Reporter

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt told a reporter they were a 'left-wing hack' after they said Renee Nicole Good was killed 'unjustifiably.'

Leavitt is no stranger to going after reporters, as Radar recently shared she went off on one for asking a question about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis.

When a reporter shared he believed Renee Nicole Good was killed because "an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably," Leavitt couldn't keep her cool.

"Oh, okay, so you're a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion," she shot back.

"You're a left-wing hack," she continued ranting. "You're not a reporter. You're posing in this room as a journalist. And it's so clear by the premise of your question.

"And you and the people of the media who have such biases but fake like you're a journalist, you shouldn't even be sitting in that seat."

