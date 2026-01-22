Livid Karoline Leavitt Loses It on Reporter Who Fact-Checked Her Boss Trump's Greenland Remarks

Trump spoke about Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and a reporter pointed out that the president appeared to confuse it with Iceland.

A livid Karoline Leavitt completely lost it on a reporter who fact-checked Donald Trump over Greenland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

NewsNation reporter Libby Deans took to X to point out the alleged blunder from Trump, writing he "appeared to mix up Greenland and Iceland around three times."

This clearly enraged Leavitt, as she fired back, "No, he didn’t, Libby. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a 'piece of ice' because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here."

Leavitt attached a photo showing icy waters from Greenland to her post in an attempt to further drive home her point.