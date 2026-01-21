Trump Awkwardly Throws Shade at Pregnant Karoline Leavitt, 28, at Her Own White House Briefing — After She Gushed Over The 'Special' Prez
Jan. 21 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET
Donald Trump used his appearance as a "very special guest" at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's briefing to claim she's not doing a good enough job of getting his messaging across, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The diss came on Tuesday, January 20, amid a rollicking two-hour ramble by Trump, 79, where he hopped from topic to topic before Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum's conference.
'A Very Special Guest'
Trump made an appearance in the press room to touch on his achievements on the one-year anniversary of him starting his second term as president.
Pregnant Leaviitt, 28., hyped her boss' appearance by sharing on social media, "A very special guest will be joining me at the podium today…. TUNE IN!"
She added, "In just one year, President Trump has accomplished more than many presidents do in eight. We've never had a president fight harder to deliver on the promises he made to the American people than President Trump."
Once the Commander-in-Chief reached the podium, he bragged, "It's been an amazing period of time...We've done more than any other administration has done by far."
'Maybe I've Had Bad Public Relations People'
Members of the press were handed large packets with "365 Wins in 365 Days: President Trump’s Return Marks New Era of Success, Prosperity" on the cover, as the president held the huge stack of papers while at the dais.
"It's been an amazing period of time...We've done more than any other administration has done by far," he boasted while adding, "I could stand here and read it for a week, and I wouldn't be finished."
However, Trump went on to blame his mouthpieces for not effectively communicating his accomplishments in the economy.
"We've had the best stock market in history, the best 401Ks in history. And we inherited a mess. The numbers that we inherited were way up. And now we brought them, almost all of them, way down," he declared
Trump then seemed to throw Leavitt under the bus by proclaiming, "I mean, I’m not getting — maybe I have bad public relations people, but we're not getting it across."
'The Whole Country Was Falling Apart'
Trump continued to blame his predecessor, Joe Biden, for making his job so many times worse by having to build back so many sectors.
"We inherited a terrible, terrible mess... the whole country was falling apart — and within 12 months, we have the strongest border we've ever had. We have prices that are much, much lower... We brought down eggs immediately... the job we did was a miracle," Trump noted.
'A Pro-Family Environment in the White House'
Leavitt is expecting her second child, a daughter, in May with her husband, Nicholas Riccio.
The couple already shares an 18-month-old son, Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio.
Even though Trump claimed he had "bad public relations people," Leavitt praised her boss for creating such a special workplace for the new mom-to-be.
"I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year, and I am so excited to be a girl mom," the New Hampshire native wrote in her December 26, 2025, pregnancy announcement.