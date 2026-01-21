Trump Awkwardly Throws Shade at Pregnant Karoline Leavitt, 28, at Her Own White House Briefing — After She Gushed Over The 'Special' Prez

The diss came on Tuesday, January 20, amid a rollicking two-hour ramble by Trump, 79, where he hopped from topic to topic before Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum's conference.

Donald Trump used his appearance as a "very special guest" at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt 's briefing to claim she's not doing a good enough job of getting his messaging across, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Karoline Leavitt teased the president would be joining her at her daily White House briefing.

Members of the press were handed large packets with "365 Wins in 365 Days: President Trump’s Return Marks New Era of Success, Prosperity" on the cover, as the president held the huge stack of papers while at the dais.

"It's been an amazing period of time...We've done more than any other administration has done by far," he boasted while adding, "I could stand here and read it for a week, and I wouldn't be finished."

However, Trump went on to blame his mouthpieces for not effectively communicating his accomplishments in the economy.

"We've had the best stock market in history, the best 401Ks in history. And we inherited a mess. The numbers that we inherited were way up. And now we brought them, almost all of them, way down," he declared

Trump then seemed to throw Leavitt under the bus by proclaiming, "I mean, I’m not getting — maybe I have bad public relations people, but we're not getting it across."