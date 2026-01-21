Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince William

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton Shut Down Divorce Rumors — Despite Royal Couple 'Going Through Some Challenges' Before 15th Wedding Anniversary

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

While Prince William and Kate Middleton are going through 'challenges,' the marriage is still solid.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

With their 15th wedding anniversary just a few months away, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have weathered so many challenges over the past few years, RadarOnline.com can reveal, yet they're still "frustrated" over constant split rumors.

And despite the Princess of Wales' cancer battle and William's deep estrangement from his menacing brother, Prince Harry, the couple is stronger than ever and "annoyed" by divorce speculation.

Article continues below advertisement

'Going Through Some Challenges'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'annoyed' by divorce rumors.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," a palace insider said about speculation of trouble within the Waleses' marriage.

“Kate and William are going through some challenges, though. She's still in remission from cancer, and they have three young kids after all, but it’s nothing like what’s being whispered about. Frankly, they’re annoyed by the claims," the source dished.

Speculation about trouble resurfaced when William failed to publicly wish his wife a Happy Birthday on January 9, when she turned 44.

In 2025, the future king called Kate "an incredible wife and mother" on social media, but did not do so this year.

Article continues below advertisement

No 2026 Birthday Wishes From William

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton didn't want a birthday message from her husband to distract from her Mother Nature series.

For her birthday, the future queen released the fourth in her "Mother Nature" series of short films about the changing seasons and the healing power of nature, focusing on winter.

"The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing," she wrote in the caption of the video, which hinted at her cancer battle and recovery.

William didn't share how proud he was of his wife in the comments, but "people shouldn’t read too much into it," said the insider.

"In fact, it was Kate who requested that William not comment on her post, because she wanted to let her video message stand alone."

Article continues below advertisement

New PR Boss

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The couple has hired a PR guru with the nickname 'bulletproof sunshine.'

William and Kate recently hired PR guru Liza Ravenscroft to come aboard and handle "daily press interaction" for Kensington Palace.

The Prince of Wales "is simply covering all bases," the source says about bringing aboard the communications specialist who has earned the nickname "bulletproof sunshine."

Their new image architect is coming at the perfect time, as Harry just made a trip back to London for a lawsuit against a British tabloid, while his "Diva Duchess" wife may return to the U.K. for the first time since 2022 to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England.

“With the Sussexes potentially returning to the UK this year and the ongoing scandal around his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, William and Kate simply want to ensure they have the best advice available, should any further drama erupt," the insider revealed.

They added, "William and Kate are annoyed by the talk, but they’ve gone through much worse than this."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Facing Huge X-Rated Mockery Over 'Emergency' Cable TV Installation at His 'Humble Retirement Home'

Photo of Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham

Prince Harry 'Steps in to Help Nepo Baby Brooklyn Beckham Survive' Nasty Fallout With Famous Family — 'This is Mentorship Born From Scars'

New Beginnings

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton frequently spoke of the amazing support William gave her during her cancer battle.

As the couple moves closer to their 15th wedding anniversary on April 29, the duo is in a great place.

William and Kate, along with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, moved into their new "forever" home at Forest Lodge in Great Windsor Park in late 2025.

It is providing a new start for the family after Kate's cancer battle throughout 2024, when the family was living at Adelaide Cottage.

The princess described her husband as a "great source of comfort" during her cancer crisis, before revealing in January 2025 that the disease was in remission.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.