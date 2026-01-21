Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton Shut Down Divorce Rumors — Despite Royal Couple 'Going Through Some Challenges' Before 15th Wedding Anniversary

"Nothing could be further from the truth," a palace insider said about speculation of trouble within the Waleses' marriage.

“Kate and William are going through some challenges, though. She's still in remission from cancer, and they have three young kids after all, but it’s nothing like what’s being whispered about. Frankly, they’re annoyed by the claims," the source dished.

Speculation about trouble resurfaced when William failed to publicly wish his wife a Happy Birthday on January 9, when she turned 44.

In 2025, the future king called Kate "an incredible wife and mother" on social media, but did not do so this year.