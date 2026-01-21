Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton Shut Down Divorce Rumors — Despite Royal Couple 'Going Through Some Challenges' Before 15th Wedding Anniversary
Jan. 21 2026, Published 4:58 p.m. ET
With their 15th wedding anniversary just a few months away, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have weathered so many challenges over the past few years, RadarOnline.com can reveal, yet they're still "frustrated" over constant split rumors.
And despite the Princess of Wales' cancer battle and William's deep estrangement from his menacing brother, Prince Harry, the couple is stronger than ever and "annoyed" by divorce speculation.
'Going Through Some Challenges'
"Nothing could be further from the truth," a palace insider said about speculation of trouble within the Waleses' marriage.
“Kate and William are going through some challenges, though. She's still in remission from cancer, and they have three young kids after all, but it’s nothing like what’s being whispered about. Frankly, they’re annoyed by the claims," the source dished.
Speculation about trouble resurfaced when William failed to publicly wish his wife a Happy Birthday on January 9, when she turned 44.
In 2025, the future king called Kate "an incredible wife and mother" on social media, but did not do so this year.
No 2026 Birthday Wishes From William
For her birthday, the future queen released the fourth in her "Mother Nature" series of short films about the changing seasons and the healing power of nature, focusing on winter.
"The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing," she wrote in the caption of the video, which hinted at her cancer battle and recovery.
William didn't share how proud he was of his wife in the comments, but "people shouldn’t read too much into it," said the insider.
"In fact, it was Kate who requested that William not comment on her post, because she wanted to let her video message stand alone."
New PR Boss
William and Kate recently hired PR guru Liza Ravenscroft to come aboard and handle "daily press interaction" for Kensington Palace.
The Prince of Wales "is simply covering all bases," the source says about bringing aboard the communications specialist who has earned the nickname "bulletproof sunshine."
Their new image architect is coming at the perfect time, as Harry just made a trip back to London for a lawsuit against a British tabloid, while his "Diva Duchess" wife may return to the U.K. for the first time since 2022 to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England.
“With the Sussexes potentially returning to the UK this year and the ongoing scandal around his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, William and Kate simply want to ensure they have the best advice available, should any further drama erupt," the insider revealed.
They added, "William and Kate are annoyed by the talk, but they’ve gone through much worse than this."
New Beginnings
As the couple moves closer to their 15th wedding anniversary on April 29, the duo is in a great place.
William and Kate, along with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, moved into their new "forever" home at Forest Lodge in Great Windsor Park in late 2025.
It is providing a new start for the family after Kate's cancer battle throughout 2024, when the family was living at Adelaide Cottage.
The princess described her husband as a "great source of comfort" during her cancer crisis, before revealing in January 2025 that the disease was in remission.