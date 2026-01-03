'The Closeness Was Rekindled': Kate Middleton's Cancer Fight Brought Prince William and His Wife Closer Than Ever, Insiders Claim

In March 2024, Kate, 43, revealed she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. She later announced she was cancer-free in September 2024 and confirmed in January 2025 that the disease was in remission.

Former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner said the health crisis appeared to re-center the couple’s priorities and strengthen their relationship, which had previously been the subject of tabloid speculation.

“There were ongoing rumors at one time that the marriage between William and Kate may not have been as blissful as publicly portrayed,” Ian said.

According to Ian, Kate’s illness served as a profound reminder to Prince William of her central role in his life after more than two decades together.

“William has been known for his outbursts, and Kate has found ways of calming the situation down, but personally, I feel after the cancer diagnosis and the threat of losing her, the closeness was rekindled,” Ian said.

“And that is why decisions were made, such as their quieter living accommodation rather than a palace, to try and lead a normal family life have become their focus,” he added.