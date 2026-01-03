'The Closeness Was Rekindled': Kate Middleton's Cancer Fight Brought Prince William and His Wife Closer Than Ever, Insiders Claim
Jan. 3 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage has emerged stronger than ever after the Princess of Wales’s battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can report.
Royal experts claim the ordeal renewed the couple's emotional bond after years of public scrutiny and personal hardship.
Kate Middleton's Battle With Cancer
In March 2024, Kate, 43, revealed she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. She later announced she was cancer-free in September 2024 and confirmed in January 2025 that the disease was in remission.
Former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner said the health crisis appeared to re-center the couple’s priorities and strengthen their relationship, which had previously been the subject of tabloid speculation.
“There were ongoing rumors at one time that the marriage between William and Kate may not have been as blissful as publicly portrayed,” Ian said.
According to Ian, Kate’s illness served as a profound reminder to Prince William of her central role in his life after more than two decades together.
“William has been known for his outbursts, and Kate has found ways of calming the situation down, but personally, I feel after the cancer diagnosis and the threat of losing her, the closeness was rekindled,” Ian said.
“And that is why decisions were made, such as their quieter living accommodation rather than a palace, to try and lead a normal family life have become their focus,” he added.
A Fresh Start
In November, William and Kate relocated with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The move followed their time at Adelaide Cottage, where they had lived since leaving Kensington Palace in 2022.
Royal observers claim the change of residence symbolized a fresh start after a period marked by illness, loss and strain. While living at Adelaide Cottage, the family endured Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022 and King Charles III’s own cancer diagnosis, announced in March 2024 — one month before Kate revealed her condition.
“Adelaide Cottage was a place of pain, suffering and sadness. After such rough times, it’s perfectly understandable they would want a new place,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith said.
Royal Insiders Praise Kate
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich said the couple’s response to adversity revealed the resilience of their marriage.
“Adversity either destroys a marriage or brings couples closer after shared adversity. Certainly, their marriage has resulted in the latter, not the former,” she said. “They never stoop down to ghastly gossip, which is most admirable.”
Broadcaster Helena Chard added that Kate’s renewed focus on family has been reflected in her public and private life.
“She is keen to strengthen family bonds and create meaningful relationships,” Helena said. “Proof is in the pudding with her personal relationship with her husband. Their relationship is flourishing.”