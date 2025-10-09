EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Dream of Living Off-Grid Sparks Fears Prince William Will Become 'Part-Time King' to Bow to Her Wishes

The move has been framed as part of a long-term plan to raise their three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – away from the pressures of palace life.

But insiders say the decision reflects more than a desire for privacy – it's also tied to Kate's recovery and her determination to stay well after her recent cancer scare.

A royal source said: "Kate has completely re-evaluated her life since her illness. She wants to live more simply, surrounded by nature, and focus on her family and her health. She believes fresh air, peace, and time outdoors are key to staying strong. Forest Lodge gives her that space – but it also means William will have to make choices about how much time he spends in London versus Windsor."