EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Dream of Living Off-Grid Sparks Fears Prince William Will Become 'Part-Time King' to Bow to Her Wishes
Oct. 9 2025, Published 7:31 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton's wish to live "off-grid" in the countryside has left royal aides worried Prince William could become a "part-time king" to please his wife – with critics also warning RadarOnline.com the couple's retreat from public life may weaken the future of the monarchy.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, are preparing to move later this year into Forest Lodge, a secluded eight-bedroom home deep within Windsor Great Park.
Kate's Recovery Inspires a Simpler Life
The move has been framed as part of a long-term plan to raise their three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – away from the pressures of palace life.
But insiders say the decision reflects more than a desire for privacy – it's also tied to Kate's recovery and her determination to stay well after her recent cancer scare.
A royal source said: "Kate has completely re-evaluated her life since her illness. She wants to live more simply, surrounded by nature, and focus on her family and her health. She believes fresh air, peace, and time outdoors are key to staying strong. Forest Lodge gives her that space – but it also means William will have to make choices about how much time he spends in London versus Windsor."
Palace Concerns Over a 'Part-Time Monarchy'
The move has drawn criticism from within palace circles, where some fear it signals a new era of a "part-time monarchy."
One senior aide said: "People are worried that by putting family life and privacy first, William could start to lose touch with the public. The late Queen always believed visibility was essential – and some think he's pulling back more than he should."
Royal commentators have already pointed out Forest Lodge is "about as isolated as you can get," as it is well beyond Windsor Castle's secure perimeter. The location, while ideal for family life, presents logistical and security challenges – and makes William and Kate's day-to-day royal work more complicated.
Their decision to move has been slammed as "deeply unsettling," with warnings a monarch "hiding away in Windsor could alienate his subjects."
Princess Anne Pushes Back
Princess Anne, 75, has privately expressed frustration with her nephew's approach, feeling he should take on more of the "bread-and-butter" engagements that form the backbone of royal duty.
"Anne thinks being seen is crucial," said a source close to the family. "She's never really understood William's wish to scale back his engagements. In her view, the role is the role – you turn up and do it, whatever it takes."
The criticism echoes long-standing rumors about William's cautious work ethic.
In his early years as a senior royal, tabloids branded him "Work-Shy Wills," and whispers about his limited schedule persist.
In March 2024, reports claimed members of King Charles' team jokingly called him the "10am to 4pm prince."
Balancing Family and Future Duty
William, however, has defended his more measured approach. Speaking during a visit to Singapore last November, he said: "You have to remain focused – if you spread yourself too thin, you just can't manage it, and you won't deliver the impact or the change that you really want to happen."
A longtime royal watcher said: "William wants to modernize the monarchy – make it more focused and less about ceremony. But there's a delicate balance between being strategic and being invisible. If he isn't seen enough, the royal family could lose its connection with the public."
For now, the couple's friends insist the move is about family first.
"Kate wants a peaceful, healthy life, and William is determined to make that happen," one close confidante said. "But to do that, he'll have to find a balance between being the private husband he wants to be and the public king he's expected to become."