Huge British DJ with Links to Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Charged With Multiple Rapes and Sexual Assaults

Two offenses occurred in 2010. One woman in her 20s was raped in London, and another, also in her 20s, was sexually assaulted in Stroud. The latest of the offenses dates to 2016, when a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in the Finchley area of London.

The charges come after an investigation by British broadcaster, the BBC, which accused Westwood of inappropriate behavior, which he denied.

Westwood introduced Jay-Z, Combs, and Biggie Smalls to British audiences; the latter two stars also attended launch parties he hosted.

He played an unheard Jay-Z song, recorded in 1999, on his radio show in 2015. The veteran DJ stepped down from his radio show at the time in the wake of the claims.

Westwood, who is the son of a former Bishop, rose to fame hosting the first nationally-broadcast rap show on U.K. radio from 1994.