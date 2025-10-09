Huge British DJ with Links to Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Charged With Multiple Rapes and Sexual Assaults
Oct. 9 2025, Published 7:25 p.m. ET
A British DJ with close links to Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with sexual offenses against seven women over 33 years.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Tim Westwood, 68, was charged with four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault between 1983 and 2016.
Tim Westwood's Alleged Offenses
The earliest of the alleged offenses is from 1983, when a 17-year-old girl was indecently assaulted in the Fulham area of London.
In 1986, a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in the Vauxhall area of London.
Between 1995 and 1996, a female between the ages of 17-18 was raped in London, and it is also alleged that the same woman was sexually assaulted in central London within the same timeframe.
Between 2000 and 2001, a female between the ages of 17-18 was raped and sexually assaulted in London.
History Of Attacks
Two offenses occurred in 2010. One woman in her 20s was raped in London, and another, also in her 20s, was sexually assaulted in Stroud. The latest of the offenses dates to 2016, when a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in the Finchley area of London.
The charges come after an investigation by British broadcaster, the BBC, which accused Westwood of inappropriate behavior, which he denied.
Westwood introduced Jay-Z, Combs, and Biggie Smalls to British audiences; the latter two stars also attended launch parties he hosted.
He played an unheard Jay-Z song, recorded in 1999, on his radio show in 2015. The veteran DJ stepped down from his radio show at the time in the wake of the claims.
Westwood, who is the son of a former Bishop, rose to fame hosting the first nationally-broadcast rap show on U.K. radio from 1994.
Westwood's Lengthy Career
His career began four decades ago on pirate radio before he moved to Kiss FM.
In 1987, he moved over to Capital FM before landing a role on BBC Radio 1 seven years later.
He remained at the BBC for the best part of two decades, presenting several shows on both Radio 1 and Radio 1 Xtra.
Westwood has won a number of MOBO awards and hosted the U.K. version of Pimp My Ride. In 1999, he was seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting.
An independent report into Westwood, who headed the BBC’s hip-hop coverage for decades, found the DJ often made sexualized remarks on his shows, particularly focused on women’s breasts.
Sacha Baron Cohen's Inspiration
Sacha Baron Cohen once cited Westwood as the inspiration behind his famous Ali G character.
The funnyman said he copied his faux multicultural London English and hip hop dialect.
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police said, “It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us, and we continue to provide them with all available support.”
His trial will take place at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on November 10.
It was revealed last year Westwood rebranded as a food influencer in Lagos during a four-month stint in the Nigerian city after his sexual misconduct allegations came to light.