EXCLUSIVE: How Drugs Survivor Elton John Has Secretly Become Hollywood's Unpaid Rehab Counselor — 'They Owe Him Big!'

After surviving his own well-documented struggles with drugs and alcohol, the Rocket Man singer has made it his mission to help others do the same.

Elton, who has now been sober for more than three decades, regularly intervenes when famous friends find themselves in crisis – often with life-changing results.

"He's always been there for people, even when they didn't ask for help," a source close to the star said. "Elton has seen it all – the highs, the lows, the near-deaths. When he reaches out, you listen. There are A-listers who quietly owe him their lives."

His most recent act of compassion reportedly came this summer when he stepped in to mediate the long-running rift between the Beckham family and his godson, Brooklyn Beckham, along with his wife Nicola Peltz.