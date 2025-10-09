EXCLUSIVE: How Drugs Survivor Elton John Has Secretly Become Hollywood's Unpaid Rehab Counselor — 'They Owe Him Big!'
RadarOnline.com can reveal Elton John has quietly become one of Hollywood's most trusted confidants – a behind-the-scenes "agony uncle" to stars battling addiction, fame, and personal turmoil.
Friends say the 78-year-old music legend now spends more time offering emotional support to fellow celebrities as he does performing or working on new tunes, earning him the unofficial title of the entertainment industry's "unpaid rehab counselor."
Elton Steps Up To Help Friends In Need
After surviving his own well-documented struggles with drugs and alcohol, the Rocket Man singer has made it his mission to help others do the same.
Elton, who has now been sober for more than three decades, regularly intervenes when famous friends find themselves in crisis – often with life-changing results.
"He's always been there for people, even when they didn't ask for help," a source close to the star said. "Elton has seen it all – the highs, the lows, the near-deaths. When he reaches out, you listen. There are A-listers who quietly owe him their lives."
His most recent act of compassion reportedly came this summer when he stepped in to mediate the long-running rift between the Beckham family and his godson, Brooklyn Beckham, along with his wife Nicola Peltz.
Elton Helping The Beckham Family Amid Nasty Feud
Elton and his husband David Furnish hosted the couple for dinner in Saint-Tropez, hoping to encourage reconciliation with the rest of the Beckhams. "Elton can't bear family feuds," an insider said.
"He's been like a father figure to Brooklyn since birth and wanted to help mend fences. The family respects him so much that when he talks, they listen."
Elton's role as celebrity counselor dates back decades – and some of his closest relationships have been forged through helping others face addiction.
Robbie Williams credits him with saving his life after Elton personally arranged for him to enter rehab.
"I tried to charm my way out of it," Williams later joked, adding "but Elton was having none of it. He's the most loving, generous man you could imagine."
A source close to the singer said: "Robbie will tell you that without Elton, he wouldn't be here today. Elton doesn't just talk the talk – he shows up."
Full Of Compassion
In recent years, Elton's guidance has also extended to pop stars navigating fame.
Britney Spears found solace in collaborating with him on their 2022 duet Hold Me Closer, which marked her first musical release after the end of her 13-year conservatorship.
"I hope this gives Britney so much more confidence," Elton said at the time. "I want her to realize that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy."
Not all of Elton's attempts to help have been successful. He once revealed he had tried to reach out to Whitney Houston before her death in 2012 but never managed to make contact.
A source said: "He tried and left her messages but she never got back to him. Now, Elton listens to her voice and it makes him want to cry."
Elton's compassion extends beyond the world of pop.
A close friend of Princess Diana, he has become a protective figure for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who remain estranged from the royal family.
Elton's Priceless Mentorship
Younger artists, too, have benefited from his mentorship.
Rising pop star Chappell Roan recently revealed: "The advice he gave me was that the songs will come."
Dua Lipa, who collaborated with Elton on Cold Heart in 2021, echoed the sentiment, saying: "He championed my music early on – before anyone else did."
"Elton's got this incredible empathy because he’s lived every side of fame," said a longtime associate.
"He doesn't judge. He just wants people to survive it. In this business, that makes him priceless – even if he'd never take a penny for it."