Home > Celebrity > Eminem

Eminem 'Has Elton John to Thank for Keeping Him Alive' After Diva Helped Rapper Through Brutal Sobriety Battle

Source: MEGA

Eminem considers Elton John one of his heroes.

Jan. 17 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Rocket Man Elton John took flight with the No. 1 hit “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”, but Eminem said the '70s superstar has already helped save his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"If it wasn't for Elton, Eminem might not even be here today – and he admits it," a source said.

John, who overcame his own battles, continues to be a rock for Eminem in his ongoing sobriety.

Sir Elton, 77, and Detroit rap superstar Eminem, 52, became unlikely pals after they performed together at the 2001 Grammy Awards – but it turns out they had more in common than just music.

John battled a hellish cocaine and booze addiction before getting clean in 1990 and agreed to become Eminem's AA sponsor in 2009 – taking on the role of sober coach that he embraces to this day.

Eminem turned to the legendary John for support when his addiction nearly cost him his life.

Even as his music career exploded, Eminem was saddled with addictions to prescription pills such as Valium, Vicodin and Ambien, as well as boozing.

He even confessed to nearly dying of a methadone overdose in 2007.

Eminem also admits that the I'm Still Standing star was the first person he turned to when he finally decided that he wasn't going to live long if he didn't change his bad ways. "When I first wanted to get sober, I called (Elton) and spoke to him about it," said the star.

With John's guidance, Eminem has fought off the temptation to relapse during tough times.

They added: "He's somebody who's in the business and can identify and relate to the lifestyle and how hectic things can be. He understands ... the pressure and any other reasons that you want to come up with for doing drugs."

A friend also said: "Eminem has been tempted so many times to slide back into his destructive addictions when pressures have mounted in his life, but one call to Elton and he talks him off the ledge."

