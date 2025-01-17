Eminem 'Has Elton John to Thank for Keeping Him Alive' After Diva Helped Rapper Through Brutal Sobriety Battle

Even as his music career exploded, Eminem was saddled with addictions to prescription pills such as Valium, Vicodin and Ambien, as well as boozing.

He even confessed to nearly dying of a methadone overdose in 2007.

Eminem also admits that the I'm Still Standing star was the first person he turned to when he finally decided that he wasn't going to live long if he didn't change his bad ways. "When I first wanted to get sober, I called (Elton) and spoke to him about it," said the star.