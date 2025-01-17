Michael Douglas' Steamy 'Basic Instinct' Action With Jeanne Tripplehorn 'Was REAL' – As Pair Were 'Having Steamy Affair Off-Set'

Wall Street star Michael Douglas was roasted for the dark passion he portrayed in his rough sex scenes with up-and-coming actress Jeanne Tripplehorn in 1992's steamy noir thriller Basic Instinct – and now screenwriter Joe Eszterhas has said the erotic action was driven by a REAL fling between the pair.

The celebrated writer dropped the bomb during a panel discussion at the London Screenwriters Festival that the pair were very much into each other – both on-screen and off – even though the 19-years-older actor was very much married to Diandra Luker at the time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.