Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas' Steamy 'Basic Instinct' Action With Jeanne Tripplehorn 'Was REAL' – As Pair Were 'Having Steamy Affair Off-Set'

michael douglas steamy basic instinct action with jeanne tripplehorn
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas and Jeanne Tripplehorn were said to have been an item in real life.

Jan. 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Wall Street star Michael Douglas was roasted for the dark passion he portrayed in his rough sex scenes with up-and-coming actress Jeanne Tripplehorn in 1992's steamy noir thriller Basic Instinct – and now screenwriter Joe Eszterhas has said the erotic action was driven by a REAL fling between the pair.

The celebrated writer dropped the bomb during a panel discussion at the London Screenwriters Festival that the pair were very much into each other – both on-screen and off – even though the 19-years-older actor was very much married to Diandra Luker at the time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
michael douglas steamy basic instinct action with jeanne tripplehorn
Source: IMDB

The duo's 'great sexual charisma' on screen has been hailed by critics.

Article continues below advertisement

Moderator and filmmaking teacher Chris Jones commented that the action between the actors struck many filmgoers as disturbingly graphic and that they had "great sexual charisma" onscreen.

Eszterhas laughed and admitted: "It doesn't hurt that they were having a blazing affair while filming."

Article continues below advertisement
michael douglas steamy basic instinct action with jeanne tripplehorn
Source: MEGA

Despite being married, Douglas' on-screen chemistry with Tripplehorn sparked rumors of real-life dalliances at the time.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
garth brookstrisha yearwood th wedding anniversary

Sex Scandal-Hit Garth Brooks and Wife Trisha Yearwood's 19th Wedding Anniversary 'Wrecked by Stress of Sleaze Accusations'

ariana grande on desperate mission to kill stories

Ariana Grande 'On Desperate Mission' to Kill Stories Branding Her a 'Home-Wrecker' Over Ethan Slater Relationship

At the time, 29-year-old Tripplehorn was single, but 48-year-old Douglas wouldn't divorce his wife and mother to his drug-plagued son Cameron for another three years.

Douglas was also the subject of rumors of dalliances with author Maureen Dowd, TV newsgal Elizabeth Vargas and Italian model-actress Loredana Romito in the early 1990s.

When he finally did split with Luker, she walked away with a whopping $45 million settlement.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.