Kate Middleton Shares Emotional Video About Healing After The 'Darkest Season' as Future Queen Marks 44th Birthday
Kate Middleton has made a rare reference to her cancer journey in her moving Mother Nature seasonal video series tribute to winter, saying how it helps us to "heal," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Princess of Wales shared the video on her 44th birthday on January 9, nearly one year after revealing the cancer she battled throughout 2024 had gone into remission.
'The Power of Nature' in 'Healing'
"The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing," she wrote in the caption of the video, seemingly referencing her cancer journey.
Middleton added, "There is so much we can learn from Mother Nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world."
The video saw the future queen walking through forests and along creeks in a green paperboy cap and matching coat.
Scenes of snowy English fields and hillsides, set against the muted colors of winter, were narrated by Middleton in her calming voice.
'Reflecting on How Deeply Grateful I Am'
"Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing, I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am," Middleton shared. "For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify."
"Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive," the princess noted in the video. "To be at one with nature, a quiet teacher, and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal."
Fans and fellow cancer survivors thanked the royal for the inspirational post.
"What a beautiful video. The darkness of the diagnosis and chemo journey I know so well, yet the joy and the colors of life we experience when out the far side is immeasurable!" one person shared in the comments.
"Happy Birthday, Your Royal Highness! Thank you for sharing what has helped heal you," a second wrote.
"It has been moving to hear her reflect on how time in nature has helped her heal. There’s a quiet strength in that – grace, resilience, and beauty," a third royal fan cheered.
Kate Middleton Shares She 'Knows' What Chemo Patients Are Going Through
The day before her birthday, the princess and her husband, Prince William, made an unannounced appearance at London's Charing Cross Hospital, where they met with cancer patients and staff.
Middleton had a particularly poignant conversation with a volunteer who worked with patients undergoing chemotherapy.
The person noted the long treatment sessions, during which patients and their visitors are there for "hours."
Middleton softly responded, "I know," having gone through six months of chemo herself. She then touched William's arm and added, "We know," as her husband, 43, stood by her through her cancer battle.
Middleton has never disclosed what type of cancer she battled, but evidence of the disease was found after she underwent major abdominal surgery in January 2024.
The princess announced her diagnosis in March of that year, revealing she had already started preventative chemotherapy. By September 2024, Middleton had completed treatment and shared the joyous news in January 2025 that her cancer was in remission.
She began slowly returning to royal duties last year and is now back to a full schedule, thanks to her improved health.