'Sad' Trump Claims Disgraced Andrew Windsor's Arrest Over Epstein Connections Is a 'Shame' for the Royal Family
Feb. 20 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
President Trump has been slammed by critics for sharing his sympathy for disgraced ex-Prince Andrew and the royal family after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can report.
However, Trump was noticeably silent about expressing any sympathy toward Andrew's alleged victims.
'Not a Word About Accountability'
While Andrew has long been suspected of indulging in Epstein's alleged s-- trafficking operation, his arrest finally came on accusations that he shared sensitive information with his pedo pal while serving as the UK's trade envoy.
When asked for his reaction, President Trump told reporters, "I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad. I think it’s so bad for the royal family."
Trump's omission of any other possible sufferers was pointed out on X, where one person tweeted: "Not a word about the girls Epstein trafficked. Not a word about the victims. Not a word about accountability. Only sympathy for the powerful."
In the comments, others swiftly piled on, with one person questioning: "Why does he always feel sorry and have nice words for those in the Epstein Files that aren’t the victims? Just a criminal sorry for other criminals."
Another person added: "It's shameful that all these countries around the world are doing something about Epstein, and here sits our President still covering it up."
A third social media user railed: "Accountability is not a word that Trump is familiar with because he's never had to face it. And again, not a word about the victims, only how 'sad' it is for the Royal Family! What a wanker!"
Andrew's Shock Arrest
Andrew was taken into custody by the Thames Valley Police on Thursday, February 19 on suspicions of misconduct while holding public office. The royal disgrace was accused of sharing confidential trade envoy information with the late pedophile.
Police searched his home in Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, as well as the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he lived for more than 20 years before moving out earlier this year.
Andrew has since been released from jail as authorities continue to investigate.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes After Trump
Meanwhile, President Trump is being called out and criticized by former friends for his lack of action stateside holding Epstein's alleged accomplices accountable.
Former MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene added to the dissenting voices when she tweeted: "The UK has arrested Andrew because of the Epstein files, and over here, the President signed an EO protecting cancer-causing Glyphosate in our foods, and we have zero Epstein related arrest and investigations since the release of the files."
The Epstein files helped lead to the breakdown between the ex-congresswoman and the president, which culminated with her resignation after he threatened to support an opponent in the 2026 midterms.
Greene Warns Trump and the GOP
The day before Windsor's shocking and humiliating arrest for misconduct in public office in the U.K, Greene lectured Trump and his party about how the bungled handling of the Epstein files was going to add to their downfall in the November midterm elections.
"The WH and Republicans are meeting trying to figure out messaging going into midterms and SOTU next week," she began in a lengthy February 18 post on X.
Among her complaints, she claimed, "If you had not called the Epstein files a hoax and treated the Epstein survivors (rape and trafficking victims) like they didn’t exist, and if you would release all the files and put your rich, powerful friends in prison, then Americans might actually listen to your 'messaging.'"
In addition to other political topics of concern, she later scoffed, "Release all the Epstein files and stop protecting pedos. You ruined everything by covering up for them."