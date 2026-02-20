Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Jeffrey Epstein

'Sad' Trump Claims Disgraced Andrew Windsor's Arrest Over Epstein Connections Is a 'Shame' for the Royal Family

donald trump and prince andrew
Source: mega

Donald Trump said it was 'sad' that ex-Prince Andrew was arrested.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 20 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Trump has been slammed by critics for sharing his sympathy for disgraced ex-Prince Andrew and the royal family after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can report.

However, Trump was noticeably silent about expressing any sympathy toward Andrew's alleged victims.

Article continues below advertisement

'Not a Word About Accountability'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of prince andrew
Source: mega

The disgraced royal was busted for allegedly sharing confidential information with Epstein.

While Andrew has long been suspected of indulging in Epstein's alleged s-- trafficking operation, his arrest finally came on accusations that he shared sensitive information with his pedo pal while serving as the UK's trade envoy.

When asked for his reaction, President Trump told reporters, "I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad. I think it’s so bad for the royal family."

Trump's omission of any other possible sufferers was pointed out on X, where one person tweeted: "Not a word about the girls Epstein trafficked. Not a word about the victims. Not a word about accountability. Only sympathy for the powerful."

Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump faced backlash on social media for his comments about Andrew's arrest.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced backlash on social media for his comments about Andrew's arrest.

In the comments, others swiftly piled on, with one person questioning: "Why does he always feel sorry and have nice words for those in the Epstein Files that aren’t the victims? Just a criminal sorry for other criminals."

Another person added: "It's shameful that all these countries around the world are doing something about Epstein, and here sits our President still covering it up."

A third social media user railed: "Accountability is not a word that Trump is familiar with because he's never had to face it. And again, not a word about the victims, only how 'sad' it is for the Royal Family! What a wanker!"

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew's Shock Arrest

police arresting andrew
Source: mega

Police swarmed Andrew's home shortly after his arrest.

Andrew was taken into custody by the Thames Valley Police on Thursday, February 19 on suspicions of misconduct while holding public office. The royal disgrace was accused of sharing confidential trade envoy information with the late pedophile.

Police searched his home in Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, as well as the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he lived for more than 20 years before moving out earlier this year.

Andrew has since been released from jail as authorities continue to investigate.

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes After Trump

marjorie taylor greene
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene called Trump out for his handling of the Epstein files.

Meanwhile, President Trump is being called out and criticized by former friends for his lack of action stateside holding Epstein's alleged accomplices accountable.

Former MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene added to the dissenting voices when she tweeted: "The UK has arrested Andrew because of the Epstein files, and over here, the President signed an EO protecting cancer-causing Glyphosate in our foods, and we have zero Epstein related arrest and investigations since the release of the files."

The Epstein files helped lead to the breakdown between the ex-congresswoman and the president, which culminated with her resignation after he threatened to support an opponent in the 2026 midterms.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Pearly Gate Panic! Trump, 79, Confesses He's Starting to 'Doubt' He's Going to Heaven — As 'Dementia' Fears Intensify

Phote of Pete Hegseth

'Pathetic' Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Wearing Makeup' In 'Embarrassing' Workout Video — As Defense Sec. Attempts to Lift 315 Pounds

Greene Warns Trump and the GOP

photo of marjorie taylor greene
Source: mega

The former lawmaker pointed out there have been no arrests stateside yet.

The day before Windsor's shocking and humiliating arrest for misconduct in public office in the U.K, Greene lectured Trump and his party about how the bungled handling of the Epstein files was going to add to their downfall in the November midterm elections.

"The WH and Republicans are meeting trying to figure out messaging going into midterms and SOTU next week," she began in a lengthy February 18 post on X.

Among her complaints, she claimed, "If you had not called the Epstein files a hoax and treated the Epstein survivors (rape and trafficking victims) like they didn’t exist, and if you would release all the files and put your rich, powerful friends in prison, then Americans might actually listen to your 'messaging.'"

In addition to other political topics of concern, she later scoffed, "Release all the Epstein files and stop protecting pedos. You ruined everything by covering up for them."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.