Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Pearly Gate Panic! Trump, 79, Confesses He's Starting to 'Doubt' He's Going to Heaven — As 'Dementia' Fears Intensify

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump opened up in an 'honest' fashion about what may happen when he dies.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 20 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has had heaven on his mind a lot as of late, as he once again opened up on the chance of him landing there once his time on earth is over, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As dementia fears for the president continue to intensify, the 79-year-old confessed he's starting to "doubt" he's going to see the pearly gates.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Doubts He's Headed to Heaven

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has talked about heaven several times over the last few months.

While in Georgia, Trump shared he likes to "joke" and be "sarcastic" regarding the topic of heaven, while the press takes his comments to heart.

He then opened up in an "honest" fashion about what may happen when he dies.

While he chalked prior comments claiming he didn't think he'd likely get into heaven up to him "having fun," Trump said he hoped "to make it" there.

"But I doubt I will, to be honest with you," the president added. "A lot of you will. I'm not so sure."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Bizarre Email About Heaven

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump previously said God 'saved him' to 'make America great again.'

As Radar previously reported, Trump sent a bizarre email to his followers about his desire to go to heaven.

In the note, which Trump sent to those on his email list, he explained he wants to "try" and get to heaven. After sharing his goal, Trump turned his attention to the assassination attempt that was made on his life in 2024.

"I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin," he wrote. "My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen!"

He noted he thinks "God" saved him for a specific purpose to "make America great again."

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Maybe Not Heaven-Bound'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president said he's 'maybe not heaven bound' in 2025.

Trump also pontificated on the idea of heaven in 2025, revealing he's unsure if he'll get there.

"I really don’t. I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound," he said to a reporter aboard Air Force One. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."

The former reality star also confessed he doesn't believe there's "anything" that could get him behind the pearly gates. His comments came on the cusp of him spewing in an interview he was "never gonna make it to heaven."

"I don’t think I can make it. I don’t think I qualify," he had said at the time, later brushing his remarks off to him having been "kidding" and "sarcastic."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Phote of Pete Hegseth

'Pathetic' Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Wearing Makeup' In 'Embarrassing' Workout Video — As Defense Sec. Attempts to Lift 315 Pounds

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Nancy Guthrie

Trump Whines Over Coverage of Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Nancy Weeks After 'Abduction' — 'We Have to Start Reporting on Other Subjects'

Health Update on Trump

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's health has been under scrutiny for quite some time.

While Trump and the White House have continued to insist he's in great shape, there have been mounting concerns regarding his cognitive and physical health.

Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for NBC News and former Chief Medical Officer at Amazon, revealed he believes Trump's health is "getting worse" as of January.

While Dr. Gupta noted he has not seen Trump's medical records, he noted that, at times, Trump has had difficulty expressing his thoughts or regulating his speech.

"The fact that he has inattention, he loses his train of thought," he elaborated. "Everybody is describing these speeches as meandering, covering 30 different topics in the course of, say, 2 minutes."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.