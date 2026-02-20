Pearly Gate Panic! Trump, 79, Confesses He's Starting to 'Doubt' He's Going to Heaven — As 'Dementia' Fears Intensify
Feb. 20 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has had heaven on his mind a lot as of late, as he once again opened up on the chance of him landing there once his time on earth is over, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As dementia fears for the president continue to intensify, the 79-year-old confessed he's starting to "doubt" he's going to see the pearly gates.
Trump's Doubts He's Headed to Heaven
While in Georgia, Trump shared he likes to "joke" and be "sarcastic" regarding the topic of heaven, while the press takes his comments to heart.
He then opened up in an "honest" fashion about what may happen when he dies.
While he chalked prior comments claiming he didn't think he'd likely get into heaven up to him "having fun," Trump said he hoped "to make it" there.
"But I doubt I will, to be honest with you," the president added. "A lot of you will. I'm not so sure."
Donald Trump's Bizarre Email About Heaven
As Radar previously reported, Trump sent a bizarre email to his followers about his desire to go to heaven.
In the note, which Trump sent to those on his email list, he explained he wants to "try" and get to heaven. After sharing his goal, Trump turned his attention to the assassination attempt that was made on his life in 2024.
"I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin," he wrote. "My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen!"
He noted he thinks "God" saved him for a specific purpose to "make America great again."
'I'm Maybe Not Heaven-Bound'
Trump also pontificated on the idea of heaven in 2025, revealing he's unsure if he'll get there.
"I really don’t. I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound," he said to a reporter aboard Air Force One. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."
The former reality star also confessed he doesn't believe there's "anything" that could get him behind the pearly gates. His comments came on the cusp of him spewing in an interview he was "never gonna make it to heaven."
"I don’t think I can make it. I don’t think I qualify," he had said at the time, later brushing his remarks off to him having been "kidding" and "sarcastic."
Health Update on Trump
While Trump and the White House have continued to insist he's in great shape, there have been mounting concerns regarding his cognitive and physical health.
Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for NBC News and former Chief Medical Officer at Amazon, revealed he believes Trump's health is "getting worse" as of January.
While Dr. Gupta noted he has not seen Trump's medical records, he noted that, at times, Trump has had difficulty expressing his thoughts or regulating his speech.
"The fact that he has inattention, he loses his train of thought," he elaborated. "Everybody is describing these speeches as meandering, covering 30 different topics in the course of, say, 2 minutes."