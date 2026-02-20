Pearly Gate Panic! Trump, 79, Confesses He's Starting to 'Doubt' He's Going to Heaven — As 'Dementia' Fears Intensify

While in Georgia, Trump shared he likes to "joke" and be "sarcastic" regarding the topic of heaven, while the press takes his comments to heart.

He then opened up in an "honest" fashion about what may happen when he dies.

While he chalked prior comments claiming he didn't think he'd likely get into heaven up to him "having fun," Trump said he hoped "to make it" there.

"But I doubt I will, to be honest with you," the president added. "A lot of you will. I'm not so sure."