'Trump's Health Is Getting Worse' — Top Doctor Highlights Prez's Medical Troubles as 'Dementia' Rumors Intensify

According to Gupta, Trump's family has a well-documented history of age-related dementia. He noted he's seeing a "trend line," and it appears to be "getting worse."

Trump's father was diagnosed with dementia in his 80s and was said to be struggling to recognize his family members. He passed away in 1993 at the age of 93 from pneumonia, which was complicated by Alzheimer's disease.

While Gupta acknowledged he has not seen Trump's medical records, he noted Trump, at times, has struggled to express his thoughts or regulate speech, which are things required for fulfilling the job of the president.