'Trump's Health Is Getting Worse' — Top Doctor Highlights Prez's Medical Troubles as 'Dementia' Rumors Intensify
Jan. 23 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's health is allegedly getting worse, according to a top doctor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for NBC News and former Chief Medical Officer at Amazon, spoke out about the Prez's cognitive health.
A Doctor Said Donald Trump Appears to Be 'Getting Worse'
According to Gupta, Trump's family has a well-documented history of age-related dementia. He noted he's seeing a "trend line," and it appears to be "getting worse."
Trump's father was diagnosed with dementia in his 80s and was said to be struggling to recognize his family members. He passed away in 1993 at the age of 93 from pneumonia, which was complicated by Alzheimer's disease.
While Gupta acknowledged he has not seen Trump's medical records, he noted Trump, at times, has struggled to express his thoughts or regulate speech, which are things required for fulfilling the job of the president.
A Doctor Called Out Donald Trump's 'Word-Finding Difficulties'
Gupta specifically called out Trump's "word-finding difficulties."
"The fact that he has inattention, he loses his train of thought. Everybody is describing these speeches as meandering, covering 30 different topics in the course of, say, 2 minutes," he elaborated.
The doctor also pointed out Trump mixing up Iceland and Greenland during his address at the World Economic Forum and his message to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre as examples of alarming behavior.
In his note, Trump blamed Norway for not giving him the Nobel Peace Prize.
"The fact that he would even put a letter like that out there in the public domain has caused a lot of alarm," Gupta shared. "Who does that? That is not even behavior for him that we think would meet a standard of decorum or just proper behavior."
Donald Trump Is 'Acting Unreasonable,' According to a Doctor
Gupta continued addressing Trump's letter to Støre, insisting it "crossed a line of proper adult behavior" and thus should have had a "more thorough public assessment of his neurological fitness."
As far as rumblings, the Don could be showing signs of early Alzheimer's or frontotemporal dementia, Gupta admitted a lot of his behavior is "consistent with those diagnoses."
"The acting out, behavior changes, lashing out, acting unreasonable," he shared. "One could say this is his core fundamental personality based on what we’ve seen over, frankly, his entire adult life, but it’s getting worse."
Gupta also called out Trump's gait and how carefully he walks down a red carpet and the stairs of Air Force One as worrisome.
"He does seem like he’s walking gingerly, [it’s] hard to know what to make of that. But when you couple that with all these other signs of his cognitive performance, it makes one wonder what’s actually happening behind the scenes," he added.
Donald Trump's Niece Addresses Her Cognitive Health
Mary Trump, Donald's niece, also spoke out about concerns regarding his health, noting in a recent interview his cognitive health is "rapidly getting worse" in recent months.
"I think that Donald has had undiagnosed, untreated, psychiatric disorders for many, many years, predating his first administration," she shared.
"But given his advancing age, clearly there seem to be some indications that he has some cognitive issues. Hence all of the cognitive tests he's taking. And the MRIs we've heard about, but I have no specific information about.
"And just his behavior-the way he speaks, his inability to reign himself in, his inability to stay on topic. And oftentimes, it seems that he's not exactly aware of where he is or the audience he's speaking to."