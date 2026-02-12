Trump Stumbles Over His Words While Accepting 'Fake Award' — As Prez's Latest Gaffe Sparks Dementia Rumors Again and Calls for 25th Amendment to Be Invoked
Feb. 12 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has once again sparked concerns over his health, as he struggled to get his words out while making a speech at the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The award-obsessed president accepted an accolade for being the "Champion of Coal" on Wednesday, February 11, launching into a bizarre streak of words.
Trump Said What?
"I'm proud to officially name the undispuut..." the 79-year-old said, before spitting out unintelligible words while behind the podium.
He continued: "When did this come out? Mr. Speaker – " and later found his footing, "The undisputed champion of beautiful, clean coal."
"We have to proceed, always – don't use the word coal, you know, it needs a PR job," Trump added; however, the gaffe was enough for his critics to rush to X to call him out, and question if his brain is doing well.
Critics Rage Over Fumble... As Trump Accepts 'Fake' Award
One person asked, "Did he just have a stroke moment?" as another added, "Sounds like his teeth fell out for a moment."
A user suggested: "Weird how when Trump will notice right away when he slurs his words or mispronounces a word, he'll slide into someone else, hoping nobody notices or pretends it's what he wanted to say."
"What an embarrassment," a critic raged. Even Trump's vocal enemy, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, got in on the mocking and tweeted, "The sundowning starts earlier every day."
During the event, Trump received a recently created award from the pro-coal group, The Washington Coal Club, as he announced an executive order directing the Defense Department to buy electricity from coal-fired power plants.
The former reality star, who was previously awarded the FIFA Peace Prize and desperately tried to snag the Nobel Peace Prize, also gave $175million in federal funding to improve six coal plants around the country, including Ohio and Kentucky.
Trump Fights Off Rumors His Health Is Deteriorating
While Trump has been trying to reel in all of the awards, he has also attempted to fight off rumors his health is failing, previously claiming he feels "great, physically and mentally."
"I feel like I did 50 years ago," he told Tom Llamas during an interview on NBC. However, that has not stopped some of his political rivals from calling out his fumbles, accusing him of suffering from dementia.
"I genuinely think there is something wrong with him," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker previously raged about Trump. "I wish that his family would intervene, because I do think he needs mental health help, and I don’t think anybody around him that works for him is going to do that, because they're benefiting from his failure of mental health, his dementia."
Trump's ankles have also been under the spotlight, with many pointing out how swollen his cankles have looked during public appearances.
He also publicly confessed to being afraid of falling down stairs while discussing how challenging steps can be.
"... I have to be careful because one day I’m gonna probably fall," the politician previously said.
Trump's rumored physical and mental ailments have led many to call for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, which states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.
"The 25th Amendment exists for a reason – we need to invoke it immediately," Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona recently said, as Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts agreed, and added, "Invoke the 25th Amendment."