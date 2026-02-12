Trump Stumbles Over His Words While Accepting 'Fake Award' — As Prez's Latest Gaffe Sparks Dementia Rumors Again and Calls for 25th Amendment to Be Invoked

One person asked, "Did he just have a stroke moment?" as another added, "Sounds like his teeth fell out for a moment."

A user suggested: "Weird how when Trump will notice right away when he slurs his words or mispronounces a word, he'll slide into someone else, hoping nobody notices or pretends it's what he wanted to say."

"What an embarrassment," a critic raged. Even Trump's vocal enemy, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, got in on the mocking and tweeted, "The sundowning starts earlier every day."

During the event, Trump received a recently created award from the pro-coal group, The Washington Coal Club, as he announced an executive order directing the Defense Department to buy electricity from coal-fired power plants.

The former reality star, who was previously awarded the FIFA Peace Prize and desperately tried to snag the Nobel Peace Prize, also gave $175million in federal funding to improve six coal plants around the country, including Ohio and Kentucky.