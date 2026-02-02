Look Out For Those Cankles! Trump's Massive Ankles Put On Full Display as Prez Appears 'Unstable' Walking Down Air Force One Steps

He appeared to navigate Marine One's steps much more easily when he touched down at the White House.

Still, this isn't the first time Trump's navigating Air Force One's stairs has raised eyebrows.

The 79-year-old has publicly confessed to being afraid of falling down stairs while ranting about how challenging the short steps can be.

Social media users once again called out Trump's unsteady gait after footage of his arrival on Sunday made its rounds online.

On X, one user replied to a video of the president and noted how he looked a "bit unstable on those stairs."