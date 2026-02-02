Look Out For Those Cankles! Trump's Massive Ankles Put On Full Display as Prez Appears 'Unstable' Walking Down Air Force One Steps
Feb. 2 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's painfully swollen ankles were on full display as he disembarked Air Force One after another weekend spent at his private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump's latest cankles display and concerning "unstable" walk down the presidential plane's stairs have fueled growing concerns for his health.
Return of Trump's Cankles
Trump, 79, appeared unsteady in video footage from his arrival in Washington, D.C. via Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday evening, February 1.
The president wore a black coat and a white and gold USA hat. As he carefully moved down the stairs, with his hand gripped on the railing and eyes fixed down at his feet, his dark-colored slacks showed off his enlarged ankles with each step.
Wind gusts and light on the stairs further cast Trump's swollen ankles in the spotlight, particularly his left ankle, which looked much larger than his right.
He appeared to navigate Marine One's steps much more easily when he touched down at the White House.
Still, this isn't the first time Trump's navigating Air Force One's stairs has raised eyebrows.
The 79-year-old has publicly confessed to being afraid of falling down stairs while ranting about how challenging the short steps can be.
Social media users once again called out Trump's unsteady gait after footage of his arrival on Sunday made its rounds online.
On X, one user replied to a video of the president and noted how he looked a "bit unstable on those stairs."
Trump's Cankles on the World Stage
As Radar reported, Trump's cankles were recently highlighted during his appearances at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
During a sit-down chat with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump's pants were slightly hiked up as he sat in his chair and revealed just enough of his lower legs to show his ankles.
Amid increased concern for Trump's health, including strange bruises on his hands, difficulty staying awake in meetings, and incoherent ramblings, the White House revealed the president has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which causes blood to pool in the lower extremities due to poor circulation.
Trump Makes Eyebrow-raising Health Confession
Trump himself opened up about his health – and admitted to ignoring doctors' advice – in a recent interview.
The president told the Wall Street Journal he doesn't wear compression socks to help his circulation and cankles because he "didn’t like them."
He also confessed to taking a high-dose of aspirin daily despite his doctors advising otherwise because he doesn't want "thick blood."
"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," the former reality star said. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”
"They'd rather have me take the smaller one," Trump added. "I take the larger one, but I've done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising."