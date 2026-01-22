Trump's Cankles Steal the Spotlight: Prez's Huge Ankles Put on Full Display During Meeting With World Leaders — as Health Fears Continue to Ramp Up

Trump's swollen ankles were noticeable compared to the dainty ankles of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was seated next to the president.

As RadarOnline.com reported, in "an effort of transparency," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced in July 2025 that Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency after the president's cankles and strange bruises on his hands sparked health fears.

"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care, and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit," Leavitt read off the statement before noting it was a "common condition" in elderly adults.