Fresh Trump Death Warning! How One Daily 'Health' Habit of The Don's Could End Up Killing 'Bruised' Prez

Donald Trump's health is again under scrutiny after he disclosed a daily health habit he has followed for decades – which RadarOnline.com can reveal could carry serious risks, amid warnings from medical experts about bleeding, bruising and potential long-term harm. The U.S. president, 79, revealed in a recent interview he takes a "big" aspirin every day – thought to be four times the standard preventive dose now recommended in the U.K. and U.S. – despite doctors warning it should be lowered.

Trump Defies Doctors to Take Big Aspirin Dose Daily

Source: MEGA Donald Trump revealed he takes a 'big' aspirin every day to maintain thin blood.

Trump, set to turn 80 in June, discussed the regimen while addressing questions about his health following visible bruising on his hand and a diagnosis last year of chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood flow in the veins. Trump said: "They'd rather have me take the smaller (aspirin dose.) They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart." He has also insisted the routine is non-negotiable, saying it "works for me" after three decades of use.

Doctors Warn High Dose Aspirin Could Cause Internal Bleeding

Source: MEGA Medical experts warned that high doses of aspirin increase the risk of internal bleeding.

Medical specialists said aspirin has clear benefits but warn higher doses, especially in older adults, increase the danger of internal bleeding and other potentially deadly complications including stomach ulcers. Professor Colin Berry, a cardiologist formerly with the British Heart Foundation, said the drug's impact must always be assessed on an individual basis. Berry said: "My overall message is only take an aspirin every day if you're directed to by your doctor. Never take a daily dose without being told by your doctor, who will check in regularly with regard to the dose. "In the U.K. the standard daily dose is 75mg, whereas 325mg is a historical dose. "The evidence has moved on. If you've been taking aspirin for 30 years without medical involvement, you may not realize the recommended dose is now 75mg and that a higher dose is associated with higher risks."

Bruising Scares Link Back to Regular Strength Regimen

Source: MEGA Trump ignored doctors' suggestions to switch to a smaller preventive dose.

Berry added: "Daily aspirin can also lead to ulcers and if you have an existing ulcer, even short-term use can make it worse." Aspirin is widely used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke because it makes platelets in the blood less sticky, lowering the chance of clots. Berry added there is also growing evidence suggesting it may help prevent certain cancers or reduce recurrence, though this research is still developing. He said: "There are well-established studies showing benefit for cardiovascular disease and a growing body of evidence around cancer prevention. But dose matters, and the evidence has moved on from the higher amounts used historically." The standard preventive dose of aspirin is now 75mg. Higher daily doses have been linked to stomach ulcers, gastrointestinal bleeding and easy bruising – an issue that drew attention when Trump appeared with a large bruise on his left hand. The president attributed the mark to knocking his hand on a table but acknowledged the connection to aspirin.

Experts Claim Dementia Signs Make High Dose Use More Dangerous

Source: MEGA The 79-year-old President dismissed concerns regarding his physical fitness for office.