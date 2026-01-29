Fresh Trump Death Warning! How One Daily 'Health' Habit of The Don's Could End Up Killing 'Bruised' Prez
Jan. 29 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's health is again under scrutiny after he disclosed a daily health habit he has followed for decades – which RadarOnline.com can reveal could carry serious risks, amid warnings from medical experts about bleeding, bruising and potential long-term harm.
The U.S. president, 79, revealed in a recent interview he takes a "big" aspirin every day – thought to be four times the standard preventive dose now recommended in the U.K. and U.S. – despite doctors warning it should be lowered.
Trump Defies Doctors to Take Big Aspirin Dose Daily
Trump, set to turn 80 in June, discussed the regimen while addressing questions about his health following visible bruising on his hand and a diagnosis last year of chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood flow in the veins.
Trump said: "They'd rather have me take the smaller (aspirin dose.) They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart."
He has also insisted the routine is non-negotiable, saying it "works for me" after three decades of use.
Doctors Warn High Dose Aspirin Could Cause Internal Bleeding
Medical specialists said aspirin has clear benefits but warn higher doses, especially in older adults, increase the danger of internal bleeding and other potentially deadly complications including stomach ulcers.
Professor Colin Berry, a cardiologist formerly with the British Heart Foundation, said the drug's impact must always be assessed on an individual basis.
Berry said: "My overall message is only take an aspirin every day if you're directed to by your doctor. Never take a daily dose without being told by your doctor, who will check in regularly with regard to the dose.
"In the U.K. the standard daily dose is 75mg, whereas 325mg is a historical dose.
"The evidence has moved on. If you've been taking aspirin for 30 years without medical involvement, you may not realize the recommended dose is now 75mg and that a higher dose is associated with higher risks."
Bruising Scares Link Back to Regular Strength Regimen
Berry added: "Daily aspirin can also lead to ulcers and if you have an existing ulcer, even short-term use can make it worse."
Aspirin is widely used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke because it makes platelets in the blood less sticky, lowering the chance of clots.
Berry added there is also growing evidence suggesting it may help prevent certain cancers or reduce recurrence, though this research is still developing.
He said: "There are well-established studies showing benefit for cardiovascular disease and a growing body of evidence around cancer prevention. But dose matters, and the evidence has moved on from the higher amounts used historically."
The standard preventive dose of aspirin is now 75mg. Higher daily doses have been linked to stomach ulcers, gastrointestinal bleeding and easy bruising – an issue that drew attention when Trump appeared with a large bruise on his left hand.
The president attributed the mark to knocking his hand on a table but acknowledged the connection to aspirin.
Experts Claim Dementia Signs Make High Dose Use More Dangerous
Trump said: "I take the big aspirin. And when you take the big aspirin, they tell you you'll bruise."
Researchers have explored alternatives such as clopidogrel, which some studies suggest may further reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke compared with aspirin.
Berry said such options should only be considered under close medical supervision.
The renewed focus on Trump's health comes as he continues to dismiss concerns about his age and fitness for office, even as doctors emphasize that what may have seemed harmless decades ago can carry heavier consequences later in life.
It also comes after experts warn Trump has been showing huge signs he is secretly suffering from dementia.
One source said: "Trump loves to make simplistic statements, like he likes taking a 'big' dose of a drug because it works for him.
"He is not one for nuance, and saying this in public has huge public health consequences, as it could encourage other seniors to do the same. But also, there are big signs he is battling dementia.
"That, factored in with his ongoing 'big' aspirin use, could spell disaster for him if he develops internal bleeding. It can be a very rapid killer."