Trump's Shocking Medical Confession Hints Prez Suffered 'Possible Stroke' as Health Fears Intensify, Top Doc Claims
Jan. 26 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
A top medical expert has pointed to Donald Trump's own confession about his health as to why he believes the president could have suffered a stroke sometime last year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. Bruce Davidson, a professor at Washington State University's Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, explained why Trump's own admission about his daily aspirin intake set off alarm bells.
Trump Admits to Taking High-dose of Aspirin Daily
After months of speculation about his health, Trump, 79, sat down with the Wall Street Journal and admitted to using makeup to cover large bruises on the back of his hands.
The president explained he has thin skin and is prone to bleeding because he takes a high-dose of aspirin daily for his cardiac health. The White House previously explained Trump's swollen ankles on his chronic venous insufficiency.
"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?" Trump explained of his high daily aspirin intake.
Doctor Says Trump's Aspirin Intake Isn't Normal Recommendation
"I read the report that he was taking 325 mg of aspirin, and that is only recommended for people who've had a stroke to prevent a second stroke from a partially blocked artery," Davidson reportedly told Joanna Coles during an appearance on the Daily Beast podcast.
"When I read that, I said, well, he's had a stroke, and he's taking the right medication," the physician added.
According to The Mayo Clinic, "Low doses of aspirin – about 75 to 100 milligrams (mg), but most commonly 81 mg – can help prevent heart attack or stroke. The daily dose for aspirin therapy is usually between 75 mg and 325 mg."
Doctor Notes Trump's Physical Signs of Decline
Trump's daily intake of 325 mg of aspirin ranked at the top of the high end of recommended daily intake by the Mayo Clinic.
"The American Heart Association's 2021 stroke guidelines recommend a full 325 mg aspirin pill to prevent recurrent stroke, after a stroke," Davidson noted. "It is not recommended for primary stroke prevention, heart disease, peripheral arterial disease, venous insufficiency, or other venous disease – only for large intracranial vessel partial occlusion, after a stroke."
Davidson also noted physical signs he witnessed in the 79-year-old that led him to suspect he suffered a stroke after taking office for his second term.
"For President Trump, earlier in the year, there was a video of him shuffling, and I thought that was weird," he continued. "Then I saw him cradling his right hand in his left, which is a common, involuntary thing that people with strokes have done when they have weakness."
Davidson explained he believed Trump suffered a stroke on the left side of his brain, which impacted his right side's movements.
"On one side, he garbled words, much more so a couple of months ago than he's doing now. That implies he broke his speech area, which is in the frontal left portion of the brain," the physician said. "And then recently, there was a video of him walking down the stairs from Air Force One, holding the banister with his left hand, yet he's right-handed. And the speech became much better."
"And that suggested to me, along with the 325 milligrams of aspirin – which you only take for one thing, right? – He's had a prior stroke. He's recovered from the stroke," he added.