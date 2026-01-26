Trump's Shocking Medical Confession Hints Prez Suffered 'Possible Stroke' as Health Fears Intensify, Top Doc Claims

"For President Trump, earlier in the year, there was a video of him shuffling, and I thought that was weird," he continued. "Then I saw him cradling his right hand in his left, which is a common, involuntary thing that people with strokes have done when they have weakness."

Davidson explained he believed Trump suffered a stroke on the left side of his brain, which impacted his right side's movements.

"On one side, he garbled words, much more so a couple of months ago than he's doing now. That implies he broke his speech area, which is in the frontal left portion of the brain," the physician said. "And then recently, there was a video of him walking down the stairs from Air Force One, holding the banister with his left hand, yet he's right-handed. And the speech became much better."

"And that suggested to me, along with the 325 milligrams of aspirin – which you only take for one thing, right? – He's had a prior stroke. He's recovered from the stroke," he added.