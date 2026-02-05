Age Is Just a Number! Trump, 79, Insists He Feels 29 Years Old — Despite Facing Many Health Issues and 'Dementia' Concerns

After he sent out a tweet about artificial intelligence on November 18, 2025, Trump followed it up with a nearly identical tweet less than an hour later, leading many to question how well his brain is functioning.

Just a month earlier, during his speech at the US Navy's 250th anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, Trump claimed he warned the government about Osama Bin Laden a year before the September 11th terrorist attacks, leading to more concerns for his health.

"I genuinely think there is something wrong with him," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker previously said about his rival. "I wish that his family would intervene, because I do think he needs mental health help, and I don’t think anybody around him that works for him is going to do that, because they're benefiting from his failure of mental health, his dementia."

In December, Trump reeled in his former White House physician, Ronny Jackson, to vouch for his health, by claiming he was told he was "by far the healthiest" Oval Office resident in recent years.