Age Is Just a Number! Trump, 79, Insists He Feels 29 Years Old — Despite Facing Many Health Issues and 'Dementia' Concerns
Feb. 5 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump feels 50 years younger, despite several health issues, and fears the president may be battling dementia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During an interview with Tom Llamas on NBC, the 79-year-old once again attempted to put all worries to rest, claiming he's never felt better.
Trump Claims He Feels 'Great'
"How do you feel now as you approach 80?" Llamas asked Trump during their exchange on Wednesday, February 4.
Trump responded: "I feel great. I mean, physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago."
"Now there'll be a time when I won’t be able to give you that answer. But that time hasn't come, you know?" the controversial politician continued, and added he feels as good as he did in his twenties.
The Commander-in-Chief attempted to support his claims by referencing his previous cognitive assessments, after reportedly taking three Montreal Cognitive Assessments (MOCA).
'I've Done More Physicals'
"I've done more physicals. I take physicals just to give the report out," he told the NBC reporter. Trump, pointing to his head, then added, "I take cognitive physicals, so I do a cognitive mind test, okay? And a lot of people wouldn't be able to do very well. Not easy, you get to those last questions."
He continued: "I've aced! I've done three of them," referring to taking MOCA. "No other president has agreed to do them. I do them because I have no problem with it, because I'm 100 percent."
However, MOCA is not an IQ test but a screening tool used to detect mild cognitive impairment. Trump has been accused of having dementia several times, with many pointing to his bizarre rants as proof he's battling the disease.
Trump V. Dementia
After he sent out a tweet about artificial intelligence on November 18, 2025, Trump followed it up with a nearly identical tweet less than an hour later, leading many to question how well his brain is functioning.
Just a month earlier, during his speech at the US Navy's 250th anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, Trump claimed he warned the government about Osama Bin Laden a year before the September 11th terrorist attacks, leading to more concerns for his health.
"I genuinely think there is something wrong with him," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker previously said about his rival. "I wish that his family would intervene, because I do think he needs mental health help, and I don’t think anybody around him that works for him is going to do that, because they're benefiting from his failure of mental health, his dementia."
In December, Trump reeled in his former White House physician, Ronny Jackson, to vouch for his health, by claiming he was told he was "by far the healthiest" Oval Office resident in recent years.
"He was my White House doctor," Trump told the crowd while speaking at a Hanukkah reception in Washington, D.C. on December 16, 2025. "Ronny was asked, 'Who's the healthiest of all? Was it Barack Hussein Obama? Was it Sleepy Joe Biden? Or was it Donald Trump?' And he said, 'Trump was by far the healthiest.'"
Trump's ankles have also been under the spotlight for months, with many pointing out how swollen his cankles have looked during public appearances. He also publicly confessed to being afraid of falling down stairs while discussing how challenging the short steps can be.
"... I have to be careful because one day I’m gonna probably fall," he previously said.