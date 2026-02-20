EXCLUSIVE: L.A. Olympic Chief's Sordid Double Life Exposed — Including Affairs, Epstein, Kinks and 'Corruption'

Wasserman's name popping up in the DOJ documents has added fuel to the fire for a group highly opposed to LA hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics.

"Casey Wasserman was on the Epstein jet about 10 times. He’s listed in Epstein's black book," Eric Sheehan, spokesman for NOlympics LA, fumed.

There's no evidence that anything nefarious resulted from his 2002 flights aboard Epstein's plane, which was also used by dozens of rich and famous tycoons and celebrities.

One of the flights was a humanitarian trip to Africa with former President Bill Clinton.

However, Wasserman's own words to Maxwell show the pair discussing steamy upcoming encounters in the early aughts.