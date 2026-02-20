EXCLUSIVE: L.A. Olympic Chief's Sordid Double Life Exposed — Including Affairs, Epstein, Kinks and 'Corruption'
Feb. 20 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Hollywood hotshot Casey Wasserman is under increasingly vocal demands to step down as chairman of the LA 2028 Summer Olympic Games organizing committee after newly released documents show he exchanged kinky emails with Jeffrey Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Tinseltown talent agency owner was key in landing the games for LaLa land, but vocal critics around town are horrified by his sordid double life, which has already cost Wasserman some high-profile clients.
LA 2028 Olympics Chief Under Fire
Wasserman's name popping up in the DOJ documents has added fuel to the fire for a group highly opposed to LA hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics.
"Casey Wasserman was on the Epstein jet about 10 times. He’s listed in Epstein's black book," Eric Sheehan, spokesman for NOlympics LA, fumed.
There's no evidence that anything nefarious resulted from his 2002 flights aboard Epstein's plane, which was also used by dozens of rich and famous tycoons and celebrities.
One of the flights was a humanitarian trip to Africa with former President Bill Clinton.
However, Wasserman's own words to Maxwell show the pair discussing steamy upcoming encounters in the early aughts.
Ghislaine Maxwell and Casey Wasserman's Steamy Emails Revealed
In one 2003 exchange, a then-married Wasserman told Maxwell, "I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?" after the former socialite confessed she thought about him "at inappropriate moments."
Maxwell promised him, "I shall be wearing a tight leather flying suit…"
In a second exchange, Wasserman told Maxwell, "I miss you,” and begged, "Can we book that massage now?"
"All that rubbing — are you sure you can take it? The thought frankly is leaving me a little breathless," the British native cooed in response.
LA Olympics Chief 'Deeply Regrets' His 'Correspondence' With Ghislaine Maxwell
Wasserman has stood firm against stepping down from LA28 and has defended himself, noting the exchanges were more than 20 years old.
"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light," the grandson of late film and music industry titan Lew Wasserman said in a statement.
Ghislaine's brother, Ian Maxwell, came to Wasserman's defense that he wasn't a significant part of his sister's life.
He exclusively revealed, "I do not recall Ghislaine mentioning him in any conversations we had. But then sadly I haven't had many 'free-wheeling' conversations with her since we last properly saw one another in London in June 2019, before all the Epstein madness erupted with his death."
Maxwell and Epstein were arrested in July 2019 for s-- trafficking. He was found dead in his New York City jail cell in August of that year, while she was convicted in 2021 and sentenced the following year to 20 years in federal prison.
'He's a Kingmaker'
Wasserman was instrumental in securing LA's Olympic bid in 2017 and has led the committee heading up the games for more than a decade.
Spoilsport Sheehan claimed the showbiz bigwig is still in charge despite the Maxwell emails, because Wasserman is "deeply connected" to many powerful people
"You do not want to get on his bad side — [he] can make or break a political career," he griped
"He is a kingmaker. He can do a lot for you, and he can do a lot to hurt you," Sheehan alleged.
LA Mayor Karen Bass called for Wasserman to step down from LA28 after the Maxwell emails came to light, but it backfired spectacularly on her.
Residents pointed to her disastrous handling of the Palisades fire, and its aftermath, as well as Bass's alleged attempted cover-up by removing negative language in the LAFD's after-action report.
Despite numerous calls to resign as mayor since January 2025, Bass has steadfastly refused and is currently running for a second term as the city's leader.