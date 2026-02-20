'Pathetic' Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Wearing Makeup' In 'Embarrassing' Workout Video — As Defense Sec. Attempts to Lift 315 Pounds

In response, Hegseth took to his position's official X account to post a clip from his own weight room, captioning the short video. "@SECWAR CHECKING IN—"

In the clip, the hyped-up 45-year-old declares, "Alright, here we go. For the detail," before lying down to bench press 315 pounds. "Three plates. Gunner on the spot. Long time coming. Let's go," he adds, as his 15-year-old son spots him from behind.

"Gotta keep the butt down. Gotta keep the butt down, if I can," Hegseth mutters to himself. "Now, don't lift – I got it... One, two, three!"

However, Hegseth attempts to lose it when Gunner goes in to assist, raging, "Don’t touch it!" before lifting the weight.