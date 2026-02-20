'Pathetic' Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Wearing Makeup' In 'Embarrassing' Workout Video — As Defense Sec. Attempts to Lift 315 Pounds
Feb. 20 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth is once again spending his time working out in front of the camera, but this time he's being accused of wearing makeup while flexing his muscles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Secretary of Defense decided to steal the spotlight from the Navy Football team after they revealed a peek at their players working out in the weight room... but it didn't exactly work out for the former Fox News personality.
'Don't Touch It!'
In response, Hegseth took to his position's official X account to post a clip from his own weight room, captioning the short video. "@SECWAR CHECKING IN—"
In the clip, the hyped-up 45-year-old declares, "Alright, here we go. For the detail," before lying down to bench press 315 pounds. "Three plates. Gunner on the spot. Long time coming. Let's go," he adds, as his 15-year-old son spots him from behind.
"Gotta keep the butt down. Gotta keep the butt down, if I can," Hegseth mutters to himself. "Now, don't lift – I got it... One, two, three!"
However, Hegseth attempts to lose it when Gunner goes in to assist, raging, "Don’t touch it!" before lifting the weight.
Pete Hegseth Wears Makeup to the Gym?
While Hegseth hoped to impress viewers, some were more focused on what appeared to be makeup.
"Makeup looks great, sir," one person quipped in the comments section, while another joked, "Looks like he's wearing makeup... pathetic."
Others were more focused on how Hegseth finds the time to make all these videos while in the Trump administration, slamming, "These thirst videos are cringe..."
A user responded, "Anything but your job," and another added, "This has to be one of the saddest things I've seen from a Cabinet official."
Hegseth appears to be all about his looks, as last year, it was reported he ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to include a makeup studio.
According to CBS News, the project cost several thousand dollars. At the time, however, Hegseth pushed back against the claims and said, "Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup.'"
An official for the gym-obsessed secretary's department then claimed Hegseth was doing his own makeup ahead of TV appearances. In fact, earlier this year, Hegseth was busted powdering his nose with his personal supply of makeup before a key war meeting with top Ukrainian officials, according to new insiders.
It doesn't stop at just makeup for Hegseth, apparently, as it is said he is also a fan of Botox.
Pete Hegseth's 'Ego' and Botox Desires
According to a previous report, Hegseth underwent a round of cosmetic injections in September 2025, with an insider claiming Hegseth only cares about how he looks.
"It's all an ego play for Pete," the source explained at the time. "He's always been full of himself, but lately his ego is off the charts. "He's obsessed with his body, and now he wants to create the entire military in his image."
And it's not just his own looks Hegseth wants to update; he is also concerned with how the U.S. military is looking these days.
During his speech to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, last year, Hegseth lost his mind over "fat" troops.
"Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," he complained at the time, and scoffed seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."