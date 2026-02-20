Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics

'Pathetic' Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Wearing Makeup' In 'Embarrassing' Workout Video — As Defense Sec. Attempts to Lift 315 Pounds

Phote of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA; @DOW_RESPONSE/X

Pete Hegseth appeared to wear makeup for his latest workout video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 20 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pete Hegseth is once again spending his time working out in front of the camera, but this time he's being accused of wearing makeup while flexing his muscles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Secretary of Defense decided to steal the spotlight from the Navy Football team after they revealed a peek at their players working out in the weight room... but it didn't exactly work out for the former Fox News personality.

Article continues below advertisement

'Don't Touch It!'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Phote of Pete Hegseth
Source: @DOW_RESPONSE/X

Hegseth was back in the gym attempting to impress with his lifting skills.

In response, Hegseth took to his position's official X account to post a clip from his own weight room, captioning the short video. "@SECWAR CHECKING IN—"

In the clip, the hyped-up 45-year-old declares, "Alright, here we go. For the detail," before lying down to bench press 315 pounds. "Three plates. Gunner on the spot. Long time coming. Let's go," he adds, as his 15-year-old son spots him from behind.

"Gotta keep the butt down. Gotta keep the butt down, if I can," Hegseth mutters to himself. "Now, don't lift – I got it... One, two, three!"

However, Hegseth attempts to lose it when Gunner goes in to assist, raging, "Don’t touch it!" before lifting the weight.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth Wears Makeup to the Gym?

While Hegseth hoped to impress viewers, some were more focused on what appeared to be makeup.

"Makeup looks great, sir," one person quipped in the comments section, while another joked, "Looks like he's wearing makeup... pathetic."

Others were more focused on how Hegseth finds the time to make all these videos while in the Trump administration, slamming, "These thirst videos are cringe..."

A user responded, "Anything but your job," and another added, "This has to be one of the saddest things I've seen from a Cabinet official."

Article continues below advertisement

Phote of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The Secretary of Defense has been accused of only caring about his looks.

Hegseth appears to be all about his looks, as last year, it was reported he ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to include a makeup studio.

According to CBS News, the project cost several thousand dollars. At the time, however, Hegseth pushed back against the claims and said, "Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup.'"

An official for the gym-obsessed secretary's department then claimed Hegseth was doing his own makeup ahead of TV appearances. In fact, earlier this year, Hegseth was busted powdering his nose with his personal supply of makeup before a key war meeting with top Ukrainian officials, according to new insiders.

It doesn't stop at just makeup for Hegseth, apparently, as it is said he is also a fan of Botox.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth's 'Ego' and Botox Desires

pete hegseth workout video makeup
Source: MEGA
READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Composite photo of Donald Trump and Nancy Guthrie

Trump Whines Over Coverage of Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Nancy Weeks After 'Abduction' — 'We Have to Start Reporting on Other Subjects'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Barack Obama

Obama 'Made a Big Mistake': Trump Torches Barack for Leaking 'Classified Information' and Claiming 'Aliens Are Real' in Bombshell Interview

According to a previous report, Hegseth underwent a round of cosmetic injections in September 2025, with an insider claiming Hegseth only cares about how he looks.

"It's all an ego play for Pete," the source explained at the time. "He's always been full of himself, but lately his ego is off the charts. "He's obsessed with his body, and now he wants to create the entire military in his image."

And it's not just his own looks Hegseth wants to update; he is also concerned with how the U.S. military is looking these days.

During his speech to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, last year, Hegseth lost his mind over "fat" troops.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Phote of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The 45-year-old also got Botox, according to a report.

"Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," he complained at the time, and scoffed seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.