Hugh Hefner's Family Fires Back: Playboy Founder's Sons Deny Widow's Claim Father's Dirty Diaries Contain Snaps of 'Underage' Girls
Feb. 20 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Hugh Hefner's sons have slammed the Playboy founder's widow, Crystal Harris, for claiming his secret scrapbooks contain snaps of "underage" girls, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sons Marston, 35, and Cooper Hefner, 34, claim they have reviewed the materials for years and never encountered images of minors.
They also described the scrapbooks as a historical archive documenting their father's life and expressed openness to preserving them through institutional partnerships and making them publicly accessible, which has irked Hefner's widow.
The pair were keen to hit back at Harris’ claims the diaries, of which there are over 3,000, contain not only images of underage girls, but many of the photos were taken without the subject's consent.
Harris also claimed the girls may have been "intoxicated" when the pictures were taken.
Earlier this week, she appeared alongside attorney Gloria Allred to announce regulatory complaints filed in California and Illinois.
Pictures Could 'Devastate Thousands Of Lives'
Those filings allege the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation has thousands of scrapbooks containing said explicit images and personal writings.
She has also warned about the risks associated with digitizing the archive, citing potential exposure through data breaches or misuse involving emerging technologies.
"A single security failure could devastate thousands of lives," she said in her earlier remarks.
Harris further claimed she was removed from her role as the foundation's CEO after voicing concerns internally. Her legal team is calling for a formal investigation into how the materials are being handled and whether any laws have been violated.
Why Crystal Harris Does Not Want Scrapbooks Made Public
After Cooper and Marston made their feelings known on the matter, Harris hit back again on social media, reiterating her previous allegations.
She wrote on Instagram: "The suggestion Cooper and Marston Hefner, Hef's sons, that these scrapbooks should be preserved 'in partnership with a library or a museum' and available for 'public access' is exactly why I am speaking out and this is why I have filed these complaints to the Attorneys General.
"I did not consent to the public distribution or public access of these images that were taken privately, not for the magazines or for any other commercial purpose.
"Further, while Cooper and Marston have said that they did not see images of minors in the scrapbooks, I, too, have seen the images, and there are many naked and sexually explicit images of very young-appearing girls. This needs to be investigated."
She added, "Cooper and Marston can rest easy knowing that their naked images are not in there. They can put their own naked bodies in a museum, not ours."
Marston and Cooper were born in 1990 and 1991, respectively, during Hefner's second marriage. While the brothers, born to Kimberley Conrad, are the most public-facing of Hefner’s children, they are not the Playboy founder's only kids.
Hefner has two much older children. His daughter, Christie, was born in 1952 and was actively involved with Playboy until 2009. His older son, David, was born in 1955 and has almost completely shied away from the public eye and the family business.
Neither has spoken about Harris' revelations.