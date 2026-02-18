Playboy Panic! Hugh Hefner's Secret Stash of Dirty Diaries Filled With Naked Photos of Exes and 'Underage Girls' Goes Missing as Widow Launches Probe
Feb. 18 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET
Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Harris, claims the late Playboy founder's scrapbooks containing naked photos of exes and "underage" girls have gone missing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Playmate, 39, has filed a legal complaint in a bid to track down approximately 3,000 books featuring "naked and sexually explicit images" of women.
Women In the Images May Have Been 'Intoxicated'
Harris also fears some of the women in the images may have been intoxicated at the time, and therefore, could not properly consent to having their photo taken. She also said that some of the females may have been underage.
"It is critical for the public to understand that I am not referring to images that appeared in magazines," Harris said in a statement. "My focus is on how Hugh Hefner's personal scrapbooks chronicle private moments that took place behind closed doors."
She continued: "There are serious and unresolved concerns about the scope of what these books contain. The materials span decades, beginning in the 1960s, and may include images of girls who were underage at the time and could not consent to how their images would be retained or controlled."
Fears Scrapbooks May 'Devastate Thousands Of Lives'
"They may also contain images of women who did not consent to their images being taken in the first place. The scrapbooks include nude images, images taken before and after sexual activity, and other deeply intimate moments."
She added, "This is not historical documentation. This is the cataloging and objectification of women’s most private details."
The scrapbooks are said to be held in a storage facility in California, but Harris claims she was told some of the scrapbooks "could be inside a private residence to be scanned and digitized."
She explained: "I am deeply worried about these images getting out. Artificial intelligence, deepfakes, digital scanning, online marketplaces, and data breaches mean that once images leave secure custody, the harm is irreversible. A single security failure could devastate thousands of lives."
Removed From Role After Expressing Concern
Harris further claimed she was "asked to resign" from the board of the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation after she raised concerns about the images.
"Though I declined to resign my position yesterday, in direct response to my escalating concerns regarding the handling of private photos contained in the scrapbooks, I was unilaterally removed from my position as the Chief Executive Officer/President of the Foundation," she noted.
Harris famously wed the Playboy founder in 2012 when she was 26, and he was 86.
They were married until his death at age 91 in 2017, which was the result of heart failure and septicemia after contracting a deadly strain of E. coli. He left a reported $43million fortune behind.
In 2024, Harris published her explosive memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, in which she made a number of bombshell claims, including that she never loved the late magazine kingpin and that she felt imprisoned in their four-year marriage.
She has since had a public falling out with his sons, Cooper and Marston Hefner, with Marston dubbing Harris "controlling" and a "master manipulator."