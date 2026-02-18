Playboy Panic! Hugh Hefner's Secret Stash of Dirty Diaries Filled With Naked Photos of Exes and 'Underage Girls' Goes Missing as Widow Launches Probe

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Playmate, 39, has filed a legal complaint in a bid to track down approximately 3,000 books featuring "naked and sexually explicit images" of women.

Hefner's widow, Crystal Harris, says many of the women in scrapbooks did not give consent to snaps being taken.

Harris also fears some of the women in the images may have been intoxicated at the time, and therefore, could not properly consent to having their photo taken. She also said that some of the females may have been underage.

"It is critical for the public to understand that I am not referring to images that appeared in magazines," Harris said in a statement. "My focus is on how Hugh Hefner's personal scrapbooks chronicle private moments that took place behind closed doors."

She continued: "There are serious and unresolved concerns about the scope of what these books contain. The materials span decades, beginning in the 1960s, and may include images of girls who were underage at the time and could not consent to how their images would be retained or controlled."