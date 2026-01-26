Trump's Dying to Go to Heaven! The Don Admits He Wants to See the Pearly Gates in Bizarre Email — as Alarming Health Fears Mount
Jan. 26 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has admitted he's dying to go to heaven in a bizarre email, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial president's email comes on the heels of mounting health concerns surrounding him.
Donald Trump Wants to 'Try' to Get to Heaven
In the note, which Trump penned to those on his email list, he began by sharing he wants to "try" and get to heaven.
After sharing his desire to see the pearly gates, Trump turned his attention to the assassination attempt that was made on his life in 2024.
"I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin," he shared. "My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen!"
He claimed he believes "God" saved him for a specific purpose to "make America great again."
Donald Trump Boasts About His Accomplishments in His Email
Trump then ran down a laundry list of what he deems as things he accomplished, even though he wasn't "supposed" to, including beating "crooked Hillary (Clinton)," building the greatest economy in history, and securing the border.
"I certainly wasn’t supposed to survive an assassin's bullet – but by the grace of the almighty God, I did," he added. "SO NOW, I have no other choice but to answer the Call to Duty, but I can’t do it alone."
Trump next shared with his subscribers they've been through "everything" with him, including "the Russia Hoax, the first Impeachment, the second Impeachment, the rigged 2020 election, the Raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Arrest and Mugshot at the Fulton County Jail, the Removal from the CO ballot, the sham cases in DC / FL / NY / DC, the first Assassination attempt, the second Assassination attempt, and so much more!"
He then noted MAGA "can't take their foot off the gas" as the "radical left lunatics" want to stop them in an attempt to fundraise.
"This is our moment to show the world that we will NEVER back down, NEVER give an inch, and NEVER SURRENDER in our fight to save this country," he added later in his message. "That’s why I've launched a 24-HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ, and I'm asking everyone to chip in $15 to make it one for the record books!"
Donald Trump's Obsession With Heaven
This isn't the first time Trump has mentioned heaven, as he confessed last year he's unsure if he'll get there.
"I really don’t. I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound," he told a reporter on Air Force One. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."
He also shared he doesn't believe there's "anything" that could get him into heaven.
His comments came after he had previously shared in an interview he was "never gonna make it to heaven."
"I don’t think I can make it. I don’t think I qualify," he had said at the time, later insisting he was "kidding" and being "sarcastic."
Concerns About Donald Trump's Health
As Radar recently reported, the 79-year-old's health is allegedly getting worse as of late.
According to Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for NBC News and former Chief Medical Officer at Amazon, Trump's health is "getting worse."
While Gupta admitted he has not been privy to Trump's medical records, he pointed out that, at times, Trump has had difficulty expressing his thoughts or regulating his speech.
"The fact that he has inattention, he loses his train of thought," he added. "Everybody is describing these speeches as meandering, covering 30 different topics in the course of, say, 2 minutes."
Trump has continued to insist his cognitive health is great, and the White House has also not pointed out any concerns regarding it.