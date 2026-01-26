Trump's Dying to Go to Heaven! The Don Admits He Wants to See the Pearly Gates in Bizarre Email — as Alarming Health Fears Mount

Trump then ran down a laundry list of what he deems as things he accomplished, even though he wasn't "supposed" to, including beating "crooked Hillary (Clinton)," building the greatest economy in history, and securing the border.

"I certainly wasn’t supposed to survive an assassin's bullet – but by the grace of the almighty God, I did," he added. "SO NOW, I have no other choice but to answer the Call to Duty, but I can’t do it alone."

Trump next shared with his subscribers they've been through "everything" with him, including "the Russia Hoax, the first Impeachment, the second Impeachment, the rigged 2020 election, the Raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Arrest and Mugshot at the Fulton County Jail, the Removal from the CO ballot, the sham cases in DC / FL / NY / DC, the first Assassination attempt, the second Assassination attempt, and so much more!"

He then noted MAGA "can't take their foot off the gas" as the "radical left lunatics" want to stop them in an attempt to fundraise.

"This is our moment to show the world that we will NEVER back down, NEVER give an inch, and NEVER SURRENDER in our fight to save this country," he added later in his message. "That’s why I've launched a 24-HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ, and I'm asking everyone to chip in $15 to make it one for the record books!"