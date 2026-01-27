Your tip
Trump's Eerie Death Prediction: Prez, 79, 'Stunned Staff Members' After Speculating When He'll Be 'Dead in a Funeral Casket' as Health Fears Mount

donald trump and casket
Source: unsplash; mega

Donald Trump has admitted he 'won't be here in 10 years.'

Jan. 26 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Donald Trump believes he will be dead within the next decade, RadarOnline.com can report.

Where he goes after that is anyone's guess, as the president, whose mental and physical health have long been a source of debate, has repeatedly questioned if he will get into heaven.

Trump Turns Reflective

donald trump.
Source: mega

Trump said he is thinking about his future.

Trump is already the oldest person ever to be elected president. And with concerns about his health, a near-daily discussion, even the 79-year-old golf fanatic knows he's on the back nine.

In 2024, while former president Jimmy Carter's body lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, Trump reportedly shocked friends and supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort when, according to New York magazine, he said, "You know, within ten years that will be me."

A senior White House official confided to the publication that Trump has been "thinking more about what he will be remembered for."

And even the "crazy ballroom" that’s being built outside the now-former East Wing is about "leaving a legacy here."

Knocking on Heaven's Door?

He made his realization in 2024, while Jimmy Carter's body lay in state
Source: mega

He made his realization in 2024, while Jimmy Carter's body lay in state.

Trump has mentioned the great beyond before, along with his concerns about making the cut. Last year, he confessed he's unsure if he'll get there.

"I really don’t. I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound," he told a reporter on Air Force One. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."

The politician also shared he doesn't believe there's "anything" that could get him into heaven.

His comments came after he had previously shared in an interview he was "never gonna make it to heaven."

"I don’t think I can make it. I don’t think I qualify," Trump had said at the time, later insisting he was "kidding" and being "sarcastic."

Trump Wasn't 'Supposed' To Be Here

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has speculated if he will get into heaven.

Most recently, Trump turned his affinity for the afterlife into a fundraising pitch. In an email to his supporters, he ran down a laundry list of what he deemed accomplishments, even though he wasn't "supposed" to, including beating "crooked Hillary (Clinton)," building the greatest economy in history, and securing the border.

"I certainly wasn’t supposed to survive an assassin's bullet – but by the grace of the almighty God, I did," he added. "SO NOW, I have no other choice but to answer the Call to Duty, but I can’t do it alone."

Trump's Fundraising Blitz

donald trump.
Source: mega

He used that question to appeal to supporters for money.

Trump next shared with his subscribers they've been through "everything" with him, including "the Russia Hoax, the first Impeachment, the second Impeachment, the rigged 2020 election, the Raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Arrest and Mugshot at the Fulton County Jail, the Removal from the CO ballot, the sham cases in DC / FL / NY / DC, the first Assassination attempt, the second Assassination attempt, and so much more!"

He then noted MAGA "can't take their foot off the gas" as the "radical left lunatics" want to stop them in an attempt to fundraise.

"This is our moment to show the world that we will NEVER back down, NEVER give an inch, and NEVER SURRENDER in our fight to save this country," he added later in his message. "That’s why I've launched a 24-HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ, and I'm asking everyone to chip in $15 to make it one for the record books!"

