Trump's Eerie Death Prediction: Prez, 79, 'Stunned Staff Members' After Speculating When He'll Be 'Dead in a Funeral Casket' as Health Fears Mount

Trump is already the oldest person ever to be elected president. And with concerns about his health, a near-daily discussion, even the 79-year-old golf fanatic knows he's on the back nine.

In 2024, while former president Jimmy Carter's body lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, Trump reportedly shocked friends and supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort when, according to New York magazine, he said, "You know, within ten years that will be me."

A senior White House official confided to the publication that Trump has been "thinking more about what he will be remembered for."

And even the "crazy ballroom" that’s being built outside the now-former East Wing is about "leaving a legacy here."