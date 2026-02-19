Nancy Guthrie's Grief-Stricken Church Call Her Shocking 'Abduction' an Act of 'Grave Evil'

"Upon reflection, we've been doing a lot of mourning here at St. Andrew's," Tittle said during an Ash Wednesday service, according to the New York Post. "These last several weeks, we’ve been mourning the grave evil done to Nancy Guthrie and her family."

"I don’t really have any explanations, I don’t have any answers why this has happened," he continued. "And when you think about it, even if we did, we’d still have the loss, wouldn’t we?"

Nancy attended St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church for almost 30 years, but in recent years, she had begun watching livestreamed services from her friend's home prior to her disappearance.

Calling what happened to Nancy a "mystery," the religious leader reminded his congregation to remember the "second Beatitude of Jesus" in this trying time: "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted."