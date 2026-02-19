Nancy Guthrie's Grief-Stricken Church Call Her Shocking 'Abduction' an Act of 'Grave Evil'
Feb. 19 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was in the hearts and minds of the members of her longtime church as the frantic search for the missing 84-year-old drags on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, February 18, Pastor John Tittle of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Tucson, Arizona, called her shocking disappearance and alleged abduction "vexing" and "perplexing."
What Did Nancy Guthrie's Pastor Say About Her Disappearance?
"Upon reflection, we've been doing a lot of mourning here at St. Andrew's," Tittle said during an Ash Wednesday service, according to the New York Post. "These last several weeks, we’ve been mourning the grave evil done to Nancy Guthrie and her family."
"I don’t really have any explanations, I don’t have any answers why this has happened," he continued. "And when you think about it, even if we did, we’d still have the loss, wouldn’t we?"
Nancy attended St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church for almost 30 years, but in recent years, she had begun watching livestreamed services from her friend's home prior to her disappearance.
Calling what happened to Nancy a "mystery," the religious leader reminded his congregation to remember the "second Beatitude of Jesus" in this trying time: "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted."
When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?
Nancy was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with her other daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Later that evening, Tommaso drove her to her Catalina Foothills and dropped her off at 9:48 p.m. The next day, after she failed to show up to her friend's house to watch the weekly church service as planned, she was reported missing to local police.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department investigated her property for clues on her disappearance. There, they found blood on the door and discovered that her keys, her phone, and her wallet were all inside the house.
Days later, authorities released footage from her doorbell camera that showed a male suspect – said to be between 5'9 and 5'10 – wearing a ski mask, gloves, and a backpack. He additionally wore a holster at his waist that appeared to have a weapon in it.
The FBI previously offered $100,00 for any tips that led to "to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance." However, this week, a mystery donor matched the massive reward money.
Combined with the $2,500 reward offered by local authorities in Arizona, the reward has now more than doubled to a whopping $202,500, per The Independent.
Despite receiving thousands of tips on the potential kidnapper, a suspect has still not been identified.
On Sunday, February 15, Savannah released an emotional video attempting to contact the kidnapper.
"I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it’s never too late," she said at the time. "It is never too late to do the right thing."
Sheriff Chris Nanos Declares the Guthrie Family Are Not Suspects
On Monday, February 16, Chris Nanos confirmed that all of Nancy's children – Savannah, Camron, and Annie – and their respective "spouses" were not considered suspects.
"The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case," he continued. "To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple."