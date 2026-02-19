EXCLUSIVE: Why Video of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt 'Fighting Over Jeffrey Epstein Death' Has Put 'Fear of God' into Hollywood

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt appear to grapple on a collapsing rooftop in a viral video in which they argue over the death of Jeffrey Epstein – but the explosive clip is entirely AI-generated, and industry insiders have told RadarOnline.com it has put the "fear of God" into Hollywood. The footage, created using Seedance 2.0, a new artificial intelligence tool developed by Beijing-based ByteDance, shows hyper-realistic versions of Cruise, 63, and Pitt, 62, locked in a stylized fight scene worthy of a summer blockbuster.

A viral video shows AI-generated versions of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt fighting on a rooftop.

The creator used Seedance 2.0, a new artificial intelligence tool from ByteDance, to produce the clip.

In the clip, the Pitt character shouts: "You killed Jeffrey Epstein, you animal. He was a good man!" Cruise's character replies: "He knew too much about our Russia operations. He had to die – and now you die too," before forcing Pitt to the ground. The short film was reportedly generated from what its creator described as a "two-line prompt."

Copyright Law Broken?

Charles Rivkin, chairman of the Motion Picture Association, accused ByteDance of unauthorized use of copyrighted works.

Seedance 2.0 is accessible via ByteDance platforms, including Doubao and Dreamina. ByteDance, which also owns TikTok, was compelled by Washington lawmakers last year to transfer its U.S. operations into a joint Chinese and American-owned subsidiary. The company has since said it will tighten safeguards after fierce backlash from U.S. studios and unions. Charles Rivkin, chairman of the Motion Picture Association, warned: "The Chinese AI service Seedance 2.0 has engaged in unauthorized use of US copyrighted works on a massive scale. "By launching a service that operates without meaningful safeguards against infringement, ByteDance is disregarding well-established copyright law that protects the rights of creators and underpins millions of American jobs. ByteDance should immediately cease its infringing activity."

'It's Likely Over For Us'

'Deadpool' writer Rhett Reese predicted AI would make creating movies much easier for individuals.

The Screen Actors Guild issued its own warning. A spokesperson said: "The infringement includes the unauthorized use of our members' voices and likenesses. This is unacceptable and undercuts the ability of human talent to earn a livelihood." Another union source said: "When you can replicate two of the most recognizable faces in the world with a basic prompt, it sends shockwaves through every contract negotiation in town – and this viral video has done just that, putting the fear of God into a lot of people about the future of their jobs." Writers and producers say the speed and sophistication of the technology have intensified fears AI poses an existential threat to the American film industry. Rhett Reese, writer of the Deadpool films, said, "I hate to say it: it's likely over for us. In next to no time, one person is going to be able to sit at a computer and create a movie indistinguishable from what Hollywood now releases."

ByteDance Responds to Backlash

ByteDance acknowledged the controversy and vowed to strengthen safeguards.