Inside the Untold Story of the Savannah Guthrie Family Kidnapping Case that Is Shaking America — And Why Brother-in-Law Was 'Prime Suspect'

According to the source: "Whoever this possible abductor is, they went inside the house and knew where those cameras were pointing. They were able to smash the cameras before their motion was visible in the recordings or streams. To do this, it takes a chilling level of intel."

And then there are the ransom notes, which were received by a handful of media outlets and swiftly turned over to detectives, who've been coordinating with the FBI. TMZ reported the note it received demanded "a specific substantial amount" of cryptocurrency "in the millions" and verified that the Bitcoin address listed "is real."

The note also described an item the sender said "was damaged" at Nancy's home. Mary Coleman, an anchor for Tucson's KOLD 13 News, told CNN the note her station received via email contained "information that only someone who is holding (Nancy) for ransom would know – some very sensitive information and things that people who (were) there when she was taken captive would know."

On Feb. 5, the FBI confirmed the first deadline to pay a ransom was set for 5 p.m. that day – and that the decision was the family's alone to make. A second deadline was set for Feb. 9.

Officials also announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy's return.

In the Guthrie siblings' video, Savannah confirmed, "We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media," making it clear "we are ready to talk."