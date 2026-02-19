Google Employees Scrambling to Recover Crucial Security Footage Inside 'Abducted' Nancy Guthrie's Arizona Home — But Key Evidence May Be Gone

Since Savannah Guthrie's mom didn't have a Nest subscription, no recordings were made from the cameras in and around Nancy's Tucson, Arizona, home, where she was abducted in the early morning hours of February 1.

Google techs worked for over a week before they were finally able to recover video from the front doorbell camera, which the suspect tampered with before removing the device. The FBI released the video on February 10, but sadly, it did not lead to any solid tips about a possible suspect.

Nanos himself seemed not to fully understand what the Google technicians needed to do to find any new video from one of Nancy's cameras.

"I'm going to try to explain this as a simple man that I am," he told NewsNation's Brian Entin. "It's like peeling paint – you have images over images over images."

"And you've got to peel back very easy because you might destroy the layer you wanted," he warned.