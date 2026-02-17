EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Sheriff 'Under Immense Pressure' in Nancy Guthrie Case After Warning Search Could Last 'Several Years' Sparked Backlash

The latest criticism comes after a man who appeared to be a landscaper was seen entering Nancy's backyard with tools, just days after a pool cleaner stopped by for a scheduled scrubbing.

Armchair sleuths were baffled as to why the Guthrie family had been allowed to have people on the property, despite the active investigation into Nancy's disappearance.

Nanos has come under heavy fire for several of his remarks and decisions during the investigation, including warning that the search for Nancy could take "years" to finish.

But Kevin Hale, Chair of the Criminal Justice Program at Post University, told Radar the sheriff needs to be careful about not "over-promising" a quick resolution.

"As the face of the organization, Sheriff Nanos is under immense pressure to produce results," Hale said. "He is inundated daily with constant questioning, often with the same questions repeatedly being asked. Every word he utters is highly scrutinized, so he will be doing his best to carefully refrain from creating a distraction with his comments."